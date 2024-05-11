Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates 60 Years of the Studio Tour

By Charly SHELTON

Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating a momentous anniversary this year—the diamond jubilee of the Studio Tour. Guests are invited to relive six decades of cinematic history from April 26 through August 11, when the Studio Tour is enhanced with extra movie magic, nods to the attraction’s past and even more personal experiences for guests to get up close and personal with the backlot.

Launched in 1964, the Studio Tour began as an ambitious venture, offering visitors a glimpse behind the silver screen. It has since evolved into a one-of-a-kind attraction, captivating over 200 million visitors with its authentic behind-the-scenes magic.

“The Studio Tour paved the way for the development of Universal Studios Hollywood and celebrating its 60-year milestone pays homage to its indelible impact,” stated Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Universal Studios Hollywood, in a press release. “The Studio Tour is a crown jewel in our theme park portfolio and a beloved attraction for millions of guests. We are thrilled and honored to share our enthusiasm for its historic relevance with guests both new to the experience [and] those who have journeyed with us along the way.”

The anniversary tour, now open to park guests, offers nostalgic rides aboard the modern trams which have been repainted in the iconic red and white style of the original Glamor Trams. Along the way, riders will have the opportunity to get off the tram and walk through Bates Motel on the backlot to take photos at the iconic Psycho House. There is also an original, fully restored 1964 vintage tram to see up close, and other decorated photo ops and backdrops, including a menacing King Kong and Universal’s famed hanging Jaws shark.

Adding to the festivity, ‘Earthquake—The Big One’, which has thrilled guests since its debut in 1989, returns with cutting-edge renovations, and Doc Brown has driven the DeLorean from the Back to the Future franchise out to Courthouse Square to greet guests as the tram passes by.

Nostalgia runs deep as the tour winds through the backlot, reviving memories with cameos of attractions from yesteryear, like the 1976 Runaway Train, and archival clips of former Studio Tour highlights.

In addition to the interactive experiences, the Studio Tour pays tribute to the iconic Hollywood Sign. A collaboration with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Sign Trust brings a meticulously crafted replica of the famed sign to the backlot, offering guests an unprecedented chance to capture a piece of Hollywood history.

Retro-themed food and merchandise round out the Studio Tour 60th anniversary celebration. Executive Chef Julia Thrash curates a selection of era-inspired dishes, available with a special Dining Pass. From BBQ brisket at Hollywood & Dine to nostalgic TV dinner-style platters at Mel’s Diner, there’s a flavor for every palate.

The anniversary celebration promises a walk down memory lane, enveloped in the allure of Hollywood’s golden era of filmmaking. To see some of the new offerings, scan the QR code attached to this story or search Zipahdeedoodad on YouTube and Instagram for a video tour, as well as a review of some of the new food specials from CityWalk in celebration of the anniversary. The Studio Tour 60th anniversary celebration is on now at Universal Studios Hollywood through August 11. Visit UniversalStudiosHollywood.com for more information.