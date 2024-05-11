Brand Associates Presents 2024 Dance Series

The Brand Associates Dance Series presents four performances this spring at Brand Library & Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale. This series, curated by acclaimed choreographer, teacher and producer Jamie Nichols, presents top dance companies from Southern California performing site-specific work in non-traditional performance spaces around Brand Library. The Dance Series is sponsored by the Brand Associates. Performances begin at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, May 11 enjoy Bodies in Play, an LA-based performance collective founded by Andrew Pearson in 2017. Bodies in Play is a platform to interrogate existing models for producing dance and performance. The group creates melodramatic plays in which their bodies further the narrative through dance and movement. Catered to the socially conscious and playfully minded, their work is best viewed through a lens just queer of center, disarming audiences with pop theatricality and inviting a challenge to conformity. The company works with an ever-expanding and rotating roster of artists including dancers, actors, musicians, and designers.

At Brand, the collective will be presenting work developed collectively by Lisa Bierman, Darby Epperson, Cristina Florez, Celine Kiner, Andrew Pearson, Tiffany Sweat, Daurin Tavares, Rachel Whiting and Sadie Yarrington.

BodiesinPlay.com

The performances are free and open to the public. Seating is limited. An accessible entrance and limited free parking is located on the east side of the building; ride-share is encouraged.

For more information, contact (818) 548-2051 or info@BrandLibrary.org.