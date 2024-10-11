Gilbert Lee Evans

Born in June in the state of Arkansas, Gilbert married at age 19 and moved to Glendale after getting a job on the Southern Pacific Railroad as a brakeman and then conductor. He had a nickname that they called him at work – Spider – because of how he could climb fairly quickly on and off the boxcars. He was really good at his job.

An accident cut his career short and he had to retire early. Before then, on his vacations he’d like to go back to his home state to go hunting and fishing with his family and relatives. Other than this, he had lived a relatively quiet life in Lake View Terrace, which is where he and his family moved in the summer of 1985 and where years later he was able to let go of this life. His family is grateful that his wishes to pass at home could be honored.

He is survived by his only daughter Cindy Sue Evans; two sons Curtis Lee Evans and John Clevert Robert Evans (Rob/Robbie); granddaughters Kaitlyn Holliday and Jennifer Evans; and great grandchildren Kinsley, Aubrey and Kristopher Holliday.

He will be missed by the friends he has had here in California, as well as many relatives all over the country, with many of them in Arkansas. Services in care have been by Crippen Mortuary. In the Spring of next year, his ashes will be interned with his wife at Caney Cemetery in Arkansas.