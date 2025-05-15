WEATHER WATCH

By Mary O’KEEFE

“Hi-ho, Kermit the Frog here. You know, it’s such a beautiful day here. The sun is shining, the birds are singing and the mosquitoes are delicious. As a frog who calls the Earth home, I want there to always be days like this. But you hear all these stories about climate change and how it’s affecting the planet, and you begin to wonder, ‘Is there really anything we can do to make a difference?’ I’m happy to say the answer is ‘yes.’ Problems that may seem too big for one person, or frog or pig or bear or whatever, are not too big when you all pull together.” Kermit the Frog during a Dear Earth presentation

Kermit the Frog and The Muppets were introduced to the American audience when they debuted on May 9, 1955 on Sam and Friends, a local television show that aired in Washington, D.C. And the rest is history.

And what better state than California to have its legislature honor the 70th anniversary of Kermit the Frog and The Muppets, presented by our own 44th District Assemblymember Nick Schultz? (You can view the presentation on YouTube.)

Kermit and The Muppets were created by the late Jim Henson. (You can check out the Sam and Friends show on YouTube.) The Muppets are an unusual group of puppets. They don’t talk down to adults or kids, and they make us think. And through the creatures of the forest The Muppets made us more aware of our ecology.

Henson was always interested in protecting the environment. He was active in the National Wildlife Federation and created public service announcements. And Kermit was the “spokesfrog” for The Better World Society during a Jim Henson Hour episode “Song of The Cloud Forest,” which focused on the protection of the rain forest and its most vulnerable inhabitants. There were several episodes that focused on protecting the environment.

Kermit and The Muppets reached a large audience of kids and adults beginning in 1969 with the debut of Sesame Street. Henson did not create the show but played a vital role in its success. There was a bit of a separation between Big Bird and The Grouch and Kermit and Miss Piggy. Sesame Street characters are Muppets but Kermit, Miss Piggy and Fozzie Bear were The Muppets. To be honest, they are all the most amazing creations.

“The Muppet Show” aired from 1976 to 1981. Kermit the Frog, his on-again/off-again girlfriend Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear and Gonzo were regulars. It was a vaudeville type show with biting humor. And then there were movies, including the very first: “The Muppet Movie” in 1979.

This movie started with a long shot over a lake surrounded by trees and, as the camera pushes in toward the lake, we hear those iconic banjo chords and Kermit begins to sing … “Why are there so many songs about rainbows? And what’s on the other side? Rainbows are visions, but only illusions And rainbows have nothing to hide…” The song, “Rainbow Connection” was written by Paul Williams and Kenneth Ascher, and it was the most perfect way to start this movie.

The sight of this small frog in the middle of a big lake singing about rainbows was a perfect symbol of Mother Earth and why we need to protect her. It wasn’t just about saving the swamp – it was about saving Kermit.

