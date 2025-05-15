CALENDAR THIS

HIGH SCHOOL HAVING POP CONCERT

On Friday, May 15 at 7 p.m., the Falcon choirs present its Pops Concert. Tickets are $10 presale ($15 at the door) and are available from any choir student or by emailing smack@gusd.net.

The performance will be in the CVHS MacDonald Auditorium located in the 4300 block of Ramsdell Avenue in La Crescenta.

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. On May 16 Kiwanis scholarships will be awarded.

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $25. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

MUSICAL DELIGHTS AT CALTECH

The Caltech Glee Club and Chamber Singers, directed by Nancy Sulahian, presents its spring concert.

There will be two concerts: one on Friday, May 16 at 8 p.m. and one on Saturday, May 17 at 3 p.m., both in Ramo Auditorium featuring the same program of music by Purcell, Mozart, Debussy, Lauridsen, Whitacre and Kirchner.

Then the Caltech Orchestra presents “Preludes and Myths” concerts on Saturday and Sunday, May 17-18 in Ramo Auditorium.

One concert is on Saturday, May 17 at 8 p.m. and one is on Sunday, May 18 at 3 p.m., both in Ramo Auditorium featuring the same program of music by Borodin, Liszt, Dvořák, and Wagner.

Admission is free for these events and no tickets are required. For more information visit pva.caltech.edu or call (626) 808-2641.

LIVING THE INSPIRED LIFE – SENIOR WELLNESS EVENT

Heritage Clinic is hosting a free community wellness event for adults 65 and older who live in the San Gabriel Valley. This is a time for senior attendees to connect with nature and tap into their creative side. They will pot their own plant, paint a pot and be in a mindful space designed to build resilience.

Light snacks available.

The event takes place on May 20 at 2033 E. Washington Blvd. in Pasadena from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling (626) 746-4983 or emailing UMHPinfo@heritageclinic.org. Walk-ins welcome!

GUSD HOSTS SENIOR SHOW

The artistic talent and creativity of Glendale Unified School District’s seniors will again be on display as Glendale Arts and GUSD partner for the 2nd Annual GUSD Senior Show at ace/121 Gallery. The curated group exhibition featuring paintings, photography, sculptures, mixed media and more will be on view from May 17 through June 7.

The public is invited to attend the free opening reception on Saturday, May 17 from 6-8 p.m. The exhibit features the work of senior students from Clark Magnet High School, Crescenta Valley High School, Daily High School, Glendale High School and Hoover High School.

The exhibit will be on display at ace/121 Gallery, located at 121 N. Kenwood St. in Glendale. The Gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

LA COUNTY FAIR ‘ART UNLEASHED!’ CONTINUES THROUGH MAY 26

The LA County Fair puts the spotlight on all things creative in 2025 with its theme “Art Unleashed!” The Fair has been a celebration of art for more than a century: home arts, culinary arts, visual arts, performing arts, fine arts. The art of having fun. The art of making memories. Celebrate artistry and mastery in all their diverse forms with the Fair’s immersive experience that promises to captivate all guests.

The Fair continues through May 26.

lacountyfair.com

RENAISSANCE PLEASURE FAIRE RETURNS TO SOCAL

The world’s original Renaissance Pleasure Faire returns to Southern California at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale, Saturdays and Sundays through May 18. Tickets are $44 for adults and $22 for children aged 5-12. Children aged 4 and under are always admitted at no charge.

For more information about themed events, entertainment, food and more, visit RenFair.com/SoCal.

LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF MUSIC HOSTS WORKSHOP

On Saturday, May 17 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Los Angeles College of Music is hosting a free workshop featuring Timothy Bailey Jr., world-class bassist, musical director and LACM graduate. He returns to the college to lead “In Tune: The Art of Musical Excellence” – an all-day, hands-on workshop that puts attendees – including vocalists, instrumentalists, students or emerging artists – face-to-face with the pros shaping today’s biggest sounds in pop, R&B, soul, gospel and jazz.

During this workshop real advice will be provided by the pros, an opportunity to participate in mock auditions and get live feedback and learn from musicians.

Register now www.bleedingexcellence.com/in-tuneQuestions; email intune@bleedingexcellence.com.

Los Angeles College of Music, 300 S. Fair Oaks Ave. in Pasadena. https://lacm.edu/

SUNDAYS OF SOUND CONCERT

Pianist and composer Matthew Krell, joined by violinist Liana Branscome and cellist Raymond Newell, will perform an afternoon of piano trios at La Crescenta Presbyterian Church on Memorial Weekend, May 25 at 2:30 p.m. This Sundays of Sound concert features the world premiere of a work by living composer Ronn Yedidia alongside Adrienne Albert’s tango-inspired “Ode to Piazzolla.” The program also includes Mendelssohn’s demanding “Piano Trio in D minor” and Shostakovich’s lesser-known “Piano Trio No. 1 in C minor” in a 60-minute recital.

This event precedes the series finale on June 8. Visit www.rhapsodia.org for details and reservations.

La Crescenta Presbyterian Church is located at 2902 Montrose Ave.

CCLCF EVENTS

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge hosts a variety of events for the community. Among them are:

Family bingo night and ice cream sundae bar, part of the LCF Chamber Fiesta Days celebration, is on Saturday, May 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $20 for adults, $10 for kids. Visit cclcc.org/events for more information.

Foothills Community Choir is open to all ages and continues through Dec. 13. Practices are on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Open to all.

Jazz Cabaret Night, featuring The Swing Tones, is on Saturday, June 21 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, which includes drinks and dessert.

Summer Theatre Camp is a four week summer camp that ends with a performance on July 12. Camp is from June 16 – July 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., M-F. “Seussical Jr.” will be performed by children from ages 10-13. Registration is open.

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, (818) 790-4353.

DANCING AS EXERCISE

Dancing As Exercise is a free ongoing weekly event sponsored by the Los Angeles County Park program for seniors (50 plus) as a form of staying healthy.

There is live music every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Park’s building at 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta. Light refreshments and water are provided along with socialization and information about other park activities.

Dancing, per se, is not required; single persons are welcome.

MONTROSE LIBRARY EVENTS

Canasta is on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Montrose Library, 2465 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose (818) 548-2048.

The Back Alley Painters is a vibrant group of adult artists who gather to create, share their work, offer constructive feedback and enjoy each other’s company.

Participants are asked to bring their own art supplies – whether watercolor, acrylic, ink or pencil (no oil paints). Meetings are every Monday 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Mahjong is a game of skill, strategy, calculation and a degree of chance. Players of all levels are welcomed! Players meet every Thursday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Montrose Library.

CELEBRATE NATIONAL STAMP COLLECTING MONTH

Community members are invited to join the Glendale/La Crescenta Stamp Club, a community of stamp enthusiasts that meets regularly to share their passion for this timeless hobby.

The Glendale/La Crescenta Stamp Club meets every third Tuesday at the LA County Library – La Crescenta located at the corner of La Crescenta Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, 2809 Foothill Blvd., at 7 p.m. in the second floor community room.

For more information about the club and upcoming meetings, call (818) 903-4451.

EMBLEM CLUB HOLDING BINGO

Emblem Club #104 of Glendale will hold a bingo night fundraiser on Wednesday, May 21 at the Glendale Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale. Check in at 5 p.m. Food available for purchase. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. Ten game packs are $20 presale, $25 at the door. RSVP by May16 to Deborah McElligott (818) 317-6292.

All proceeds benefit the Club Scholarship Fund.

PRESENTATION PLANNED BY SIERRA CLUB

Join the Crescenta Valley Group of the Sierra Club on Tuesday, June 10 when a presentation is given by a speaker with the Santa Monica Conservancy Resource Conservation District on wildfire resilience for local homes.

Program is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Zoom; description to come.

HEART & EXCELLENCE LEGACY LUNCHEON

The YWCA Glendale and Pasadena presents the 28th Annual Heart & Excellence Legacy Luncheon honoring the past board members who have guided the organization for nearly a century.

Proceeds from this event support the YWCA’s programming that provides critical resources for survivors of domestic violence, empowers women, and advances racial justice.

The luncheon is on Thursday, May 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club at 500 Godbey Drive in La Cañada Flintridge.

For more information on purchasing tickets to attend the Heart & Excellence Legacy Luncheon, visit https://ywcagp.org/events. Event sponsorships and advertisements are still available and can be purchased online as well.

CD7 DAY OF SERVICE

Join community members throughout the Crescenta Valley for the 2025 Day of Service. The Safe Traffic & Transportation Committee of the Sunland-Tujunga Neighborhood Council will be asking volunteers to water two to four trees along Foothill Boulevard in Sunland-Tujunga that morning. We will also be taking a bucket of clean mulch to each tree to form a berm around the base of the trunk so that the water we pour into the tree well will disperse to the roots, instead of rolling off into the gutter.

Please join us for this Day of Service on May 31 at 9 a.m. behind North Valley City Hall, 7747 Foothill Blvd. in Tujunga. We will be providing refreshments for everyone. All ages are welcome and no reservations are required!

This event is co-sponsored by Los Angeles Council District 7, STNC’s Beautification Committee and eight city agencies who will be providing services for cleaning up our main boulevard. Please come – everyone is needed!

ACTIVITIES AT SUNLAND SENIOR CENTER

The Sunland Senior Center offers a selection of classes and activities daily. Whether seniors are looking to exercise or dance or are interested in art, theater, or knitting, the Center has something for everyone. Sunland also hosts bingo on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and a movie matinee on the big screen at 1 p.m. on Thursdays; on Mondays and Fridays there is country line dancing from noon-1:30 p.m. The Sunland Senior Center runs programming from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a donations-based lunch served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunland Senior Center is located at 8640 Fenwick St. in Sunland. For further information, call (818) 353-9571. These special events are free.