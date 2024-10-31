Daylight Saving Time

Daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 when clocks are turned back one hour.

Next year, daylight saving time will begin on Sunday, March 9.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, Nov. 2. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

Annual Mayor’s Hike

The City of La Cañada Flintridge announced the return of its annual Mayor’s Hike, in collaboration with the La Cañada Flintridge Trails Council. Family, friends and even leashed pets are invited to join Mayor Michael T. Davitt in a celebration of the city’s trails on Saturday, Nov. 2 at St. Bede’s Church, 215 Foothill Blvd. at 9 a.m.

This year’s hike will cover approximately two miles of easy to moderate terrain along the Gould Canyon and Horse Lane Trails. Hikers may want to consider using a walking stick for the steeper portions of the trail.

“The annual Mayor’s Hike is a fantastic way for us to come together as a community, enjoy the outdoors and promote healthy living,” said Mayor Davitt.

Following the hike is a reception at St. Bede’s Church courtyard from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bring sunscreen, a hat and a water bottle. Parking will be available and no RSVP is necessary. For more information, visit https://cityoflcf.org/events/2024-annual-mayors-hike/.

NWGHA Hosting Shredding Day

Shredding Day, the once-a-year event for all Glendale residents to shred old financial papers and personal documents while watching, will be on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot behind Grandview Presbyterian Church, 1130 Ruberta Ave. (between Glenoaks Boulevard and Fifth Street and between Sonora and Western avenues.)

Sponsored by Northwest Glendale Homeowners Association, the shredding truck has a TV camera so participants can watch the destruction of their documents and be assured their confidential papers are thoroughly destroyed.

Everyone is welcome. Members of NWGHA get three boxes free and then pay $8 per box thereafter. Non-members pay $8 per box. Northwest Glendale residents who join NWGHA that day get the member discount.

For information call (818) 754-8274.

Food Drive Benefits Bailey Center

The Crescenta Valley Lions Club is having a food drive benefiting the Bailey Center on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta. Curbside drop off is available on Cross Street, one block north of Foothill Boulevard, behind the church.

Questions? Contact Diana Tyson at lions91214@gmail.com or call (818) 625-5221.

Also on Nov. 16, the Lions Club is having a boutique featuring handmade items, a raffle, bake sale and holiday music. All proceeds benefit the Fire House youth center.