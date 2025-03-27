Bingo, Duck Splash and Hometown Country Fair Top Local Fundraisers

By Mary O’KEEFE

The Crescenta Valley is hosting plenty of fun things to do.

Bailey Center Bingo

For the first time the Bailey Human Care Center, a free community outreach program of the Tujunga United Methodist Church, will be holding a bingo fundraising event on April 12 at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall.

“Other organizations encouraged us to do [a bingo event] to raise money so we can continue to get food [for the community],” said Maureen O’Keefe, a leader with the Bailey Center volunteers.

The Bailey Center offers numerous services to the local community including providing medical equipment, like canes and walkers, clothing and food via a food bank that feeds hundreds.

“On March 19 we fed 211 families,” O’Keefe said.

That equates to about one thousand individuals. The Bailey Center has served some families from the Eaton Fire area but are also getting more federal employees who were recently laid off.

The Bailey Center has been supporting the community for years and it has grown. The Center began providing services to the local community in 1981, according to the Tujunga United Methodist Church website.

“The [church] secretary started [with] a box of food under her desk to help the homeless,” O’Keefe said.

From that to the size of the program today is an example of how the need has grown over the years. Bailey Center if a volunteer operated program, which over the years requires more bodies to help with the gathering, packing and distributing of food and supplies.

Center volunteers continued to help during the COVID shut down by converting from a walk up distribution site to a drive through site – a process that continues today. It also offers support with EBT (California Electronic Benefit Transfer) food benefits.

Donations of non-perishable foods are accepted, but the Center also has freezers and refrigerators to hold perishable items.

As the number of those in need has increased, including those affected by the recent fires and the anticipated increase of laid-off federal employees, the Bailey Center needs more help. The leaders of the Center are constantly working to get more donations and through this bingo event it is hoping to raise the needed funds to keep the program going.

For those who bring an item, or items, of non-perishable food to the bingo game, they will get the first game free.

The Bailey Human Care Center bingo is hosted by the American Legion Post 288/Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1614. The veterans groups generously host bingo events with numerous local organizations.

For reservations by phone call Irene at (818) 248-5630. Tickets are also available at the door, however seating is limited. Tickets are $25 per person. All winning games are worth $100 or more.

Check in is a 5 p.m. and the first game is 6 p.m. Food is available for sale.

The Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall (American Legion Hall) is located at 4011 La Crescenta Ave.

Bailey Center distributes food every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bailey Center is located at 9901 Tujunga Canyon Blvd. in Tujunga.

Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce Hometown Country Fair

For the 18th year the CV Chamber of Commerce (CVCOC) will be hosting the Hometown Country Fair (HTCF) at CV Park on April 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The fair brings the community together, showcases our local school talent, gives non-profits an outreach event and local vendors a place to sell their goods,” said Robert Manciero, CVCOC vice president and committee chair of the HTCF.

Due to scheduling issues last year, HTCF was held in June – and the weather was very hot. The involvement of students from throughout the area was also not available since the HTCF was held during the school district’s summer break.

“This year we have brought the HTCF back to the month of April, which will hopefully see cool temperatures and sunny conditions,” Manciero said. “I am very excited about the entertainment this year. We have the CV [High School] jazz band, Rosemont [Middle School] band and two additional CVHS bands – one brass quintet and the other a jazz/rock combo band. It’s so important to show off our local talent and give them a stage to reach out to our community.”

Each year the park is filled with booths of non-profits organizations and vendors selling unique items. On-site are also local organizations, businesses like the CV Water District (CVWD) and T-Mobile, and emergency responders.

“We will also have a variety of food trucks, a petting zoo, inflatables [rides like slides], a car show and of course the famous pie-eating contest and the soon-to-be legendary water balloon toss,” he added. “CVWD is [scheduled] to offer vouchers for free face painting for kids. We will also be showcasing furry soon-to-be family members that are available for adoption courtesy of the Pasadena Humane Society.”

CV Chamber of Commerce has been working with other chambers of commerce to support Altadena Chamber of Commerce.

“This year we are making additional spaces available for [Altadena] vendors and non-profits. This is the perfect venue to sell or highlight their work,” he said.

The spaces will be offered free of charge to those Altadena businesses affected by the Eaton Fire; however, those spaces are limited.

The Chamber is looking for other vendors to be a part of the event.

“This is the perfect venue to sell or highlight your work and we have kept the vendor price the same as last year. You can call the CV Chamber directly or visit our website to sign up,” Manciero said.

As mentioned, the weather at last year’s HTCF was hot, which affected attendance; however, those who participated in the event shared positive feedback though the heat was their primary concern.

“The biggest feedback was the weather. It was very, very hot and unfortunately we had to move the fair from the traditional month of April to the month of June and it was one of the hottest Saturdays all summer. We also lost our great entertainment from our local schools as they were out on summer break. So this year we brought it back to April where it belongs,” he said.

For information on the HTCF and to sign up visit www.crescentavalleychamber.org or call (818) 248-4957. This year there are additional insurance requirements for vendors; however, anyone with questions can contact the Chamber office and ask for Rachelle.

Kiwanis Duck Splash

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale invites everyone to attend its 20th anniversary of the iconic Duck Splash on May 3 at Verdugo Park in Glendale.

“Now in its 20th year, the Duck Splash has grown tremendously. What began as a small fundraiser aimed at raising a few thousand dollars for community projects has now generated a cumulative total of $1.5 million over the past two decades. Of that, $500,000 has been raised in partnership with our duck buddies. The event has also expanded in attendance, the number of organizations setting up booths and the total funds raised each year,” said Albert Hernandez, chair of the Kiwanis Duck Splash and 2025-26 president-elect of Kiwanis Club of Glendale.

Individuals can “adopt” a rubber duck for a $5 donation. Each adopted duck is entered into the race on May 3 at Verdugo Park. Thousands of rubber ducks will race down a specially designed “man-made lake” in multiple heats.

“The final heat will determine the grand prize winner who will take home $10,000,” he said.

People can buy individual ducks or can be a duck buddy, which are community organizations including non-profits and schools, that raise funds for their own causes.

“By signing up as a duck buddy, an organization can promote rubber duck adoptions and receive 50% of the proceeds from the ducks they help adopt. It’s an incredible way for groups to fundraise while supporting a larger community effort.

“Our goal this year is to have 50 duck buddies participate,” Hernandez added. “We encourage everyone to join us for this thrilling event and cheer on the ducks as they race to victory.”

There is a total of $13,000 given as prize money with a grand prize of $10,000, second and third place each at $1,000 and fourth and fifth at $500 each.

The Duck Splash is the largest annual fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Glendale.

“The proceeds are reinvested directly into the community, supporting many local non-profits including but not limited to Home Again LA, Scouting America, Ascencia and Glendale Youth Alliance,” Hernandez said. “Additionally, funds provide scholarships for high school seniors, support literacy programs and contribute to other impactful initiatives that benefit children and families.”

For information on the Kiwanis Club of Glendale and the Duck Splash visit https://glendalekiwanis.info/.