Armenian American Museum Announces Heritage Gala

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has announced that the signature event of the year, the Heritage Gala, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 22 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

The Heritage Gala will celebrate a milestone in the development of the museum as the cultural and educational center nears completion. The structural framework of the building is now complete and curation has begun on the museum’s iconic Permanent Exhibition.

The Permanent Exhibition will celebrate the history, culture and identity of the Armenian American community, showcasing the journey of the Armenian people through millennia and the ways they have shaped and have been shaped by the world we live in today.

“We are excited to invite [the community] to the Heritage Gala, a celebration that reflects the rich heritage and enduring legacy of the Armenian American community,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “As the museum’s structure rises and the development of the Permanent Exhibition begins, we see more than a building taking shape – we see a symbol of our shared history, culture and the profound contributions Armenians have made to the world, standing as a testament to resilience and unity.”

The Armenian American Museum is a world class educational and cultural institution that is currently under construction in the museum campus at Glendale Central Park. The museum will offer a wide range of public programming through the Permanent Exhibition, Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center and more.

Heritage Gala sponsorship, program book ads and ticket reservations are due by Oct. 27.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities and reservations, contact director of Development and Major Gifts Mary Khayat at (818) 644-2073.

Learn more about the Heritage Gala at ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org/Gala.