Notice of Self Storage Sale

Please take notice US Storage Centers – La Crescenta located at 4454 Lowell Ave. La Crescenta, CA 91214 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online lien auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 4/12.24 at 10:00AM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are cooler, bins, briefcase, suitcase, boxes old stuff. Henry Victor Goldstein All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. Published in the Crescenta Valley Weekly March 28, April 4, 2024.