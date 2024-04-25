New President Elected onto CVTC Board

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

At Thursday evening’s board meeting of the Crescenta Valley Town Council (CVTC), the main item on the agenda was the selection of board president after former board president Harry Leon tendered his resignation of the job. Leon cited outside obligations prevented him from giving the job the attention he feels it needs. He is staying on the council as a board member.

Frida Baghdassarian assumed the responsibilities of CVTC president after being unanimously voted into the role, Jeffrey Rodriguez is vice president, Donna Libra is treasurer, Daniel Kim is recording secretary and Kerri Lewin Braütigam is corresponding secretary.

One of the first duties that Baghdassarian performed as president was presenting a proclamation recognizing April 24 as Armenian Genocide Day. Accepting the proclamation was Alice Chalian Manoukian, chair, ANCA Crescenta Valley Chapter.

Community reports were given by members of LASD, Los Angeles County Fire Dept. and CHP. Of note was the fewer number of calls in March for assistance by residents. The LA County Fire Dept. representative reminded residents who received a notification via postcard that in May begin the annual county brush inspections.

Dr. Kelly King of GUSD talked about the recent commemoration of the Armenian Genocide by district students, construction that continues at Crescenta Valley High School though it is expected that graduation will take place on the campus, and the new board of education that has been seated.

Vice president Rodriguez, who is also on the Land Use Committee, informed the audience and his fellow board members that there are open positions on the committee; nominations are welcome.

The main speaker of the evening was Dr. Ryan Cornner, superintendent/president of Glendale Community College (GCC). Dr. Cornner reviewed the programs offered by the college, including Promise Plus, which offers a two-year, tuition-free education for first time college students. He also touched on the high percentage of students transitioning into UC and Cal State universities. Dr. Cornner was especially proud of the launch of a virtual reality center at GCC due to open the third week in May. Campus tours are available.

“Thank you for your support of the college,” he said in closing.

Another highlight of the meeting were informal presentations by local residents regarding two questionable facilities in the area. Questions surround U Matter Luxury Resort, aka U Matter Detox Center, and the legality of the business that was described by one resident as having a “wishy washy way of presenting themselves.”

Those who were present at the meeting asked what type of business is actually being run at the location (3011 Frances St. in La Crescenta) and expressed interaction with the county as “very disappointing.”

Corresponding secretary Braütigam read a letter written by the office of Supervisor Kathryn Barger that appeared to redirect attention to the state’s response to the matter. It seemed that the county’s hands, in some ways, are tied as it cannot place additional restrictions on the property. It did, however, issue a citation of violation of non-compliance.

Another structure being built at 5045 Rosemont Ave. is causing alarm for nearby residents as it was reported by a resident that a permit was pulled for a drug rehabilitation center to be built on the site. (CVW has not independently corroborated this.) Of particular concern is the proximity of the proposed rehab center to a school and park. A letter being circulated asked concerned citizens to write to Supervisor Barger, James Drevno and Mi Kim of the LA County Planning Dept. To be on an email database, send an email to CVvoices2024@gmail.com.

The investigation is ongoing.

In closing, council said that a home safety seminar is planned for May 8 at La Crescenta Library, Coffee with the Council will take place at the June 9 Harvest Market and the annual pancake breakfast is planned for Oct. 12 at St. Luke’s of the Mountains.