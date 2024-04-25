Traffic Around Schools Still an Issue

By Mary O’KEEFE

CVW went on a ride along with California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Bryan Bay early Friday, April 19, and saw that drivers continue to commit the same traffic violations – primarily illegal U-turns and speeding.

The local CHP office is located in Altadena. The officers patrol about 400 square miles, which include areas of Pasadena, Altadena and La Crescenta/Montrose. This also includes State Routes 134 and 710, along with portions of the 210, Interstate 5, State Routes 118 and 2 and the Angeles National and Angeles Crest highways.

Bay and fellow CHP Officer Keller focus a lot of their attention on school traffic and spend a lot of time patrolling Crescenta Valley schools.

Officers receive many requests from residents to patrol certain areas. They are told where the “worst” traffic issues are located and many times go to those areas.

“But when people see us, everything is [calm]. Then we leave and they behave badly,” Bay said.

He equated it to sailing in a sinking boat; people can keep throwing water out to keep afloat but they are still sinking.

One big issue around schools is drivers who make U-turns. While in front of Crescenta Valley High School, a driver made a U-turn after dropping off a student at the front entrance. There are no U-turns allowed in front of the school. Bay turned on the patrol lights and pulled the driver over. The driver said s/he was in a hurry and the passenger in the car was not feeling well. Bay said he understood but it is still a violation.

As he returned to his patrol vehicle to complete the citation, he witnessed another driver making a U-turn in front of the school. There was a line of cars in front of the school, drivers waiting their turn to drop off their students. It took the driver of the U-turn several maneuvers to make the turn, which backed up the line of vehicles even more regardless whether traveling eastbound or westbound on Community Avenue.

Bay stopped the second vehicle, explained why he had stopped the driver, finished writing the first citation and began on the second.

When asked what the driver’s response was to the stop, Bay said, “‘Everyone else is doing it.’”

When he returned to the driver, s/he explained that s/he did not make a U-turn but a three-point turn. This is a reason often given by drivers.

“It is a moving violation,” he said.

California Vehicle Code 665.5 states a “U-turn is the turning of a vehicle upon a highway so as to proceed in the opposite direction whether accomplished by one continuous movement or not.”

Bay explained the term “highway” refers to any public way used for travel, like a road or street.

The busiest times at schools in the morning last only about 30 minutes but within that time period a lot of students are dropped off.

CVW had also received calls from readers who were concerned about drivers speeding on the southbound curve on Pennsylvania Avenue turning into Honolulu Avenue. The downhill speed has worried several people, especially those who live in Whiting Woods.

Bay parked his vehicle on Honolulu Avenue and immediately witnessed a vehicle speeding around the curve at over 50 mph; the speed limit at that location is 35 mph.

The driver explained s/he was trying to maneuver around other drivers, but that did not appear to be accurate.

During the ride along, Bay was kind and calm to each driver regardless of the driver’s reactions.

“I always try to keep the same demeanor,” he said.

Bay said officers always have to be aware of their surroundings when approaching a vehicle.

“As we walk up to a car, we don’t know if the [driver or passengers] have a gun,” he said.

So officers approach the vehicle and evaluate the situation in seconds.

When asked what is needed to be a safe driver he said, “Don’t follow too closely and slow down.”

CVW will continue to go on ride alongs and report on traffic issues. If readers have specific areas they are concerned about please email mary@cvweekly.com.