Donations Needed This Season

“Life’s persistent and most urgent question is ‘What are you doing for others?’” ~

Martin Luther King Jr.

By Mary O’KEEFE

Historically, this time of year has been a time for giving. Although many people need support during the entire year, the holidays are a time that seems to highlight not just the increasing number of people in need but the number of those who show their support.

Despite the lateness of the year, there are several ways for local residents, and businesses, to still help those in need. And help is needed; many organizations are reporting receiving fewer donations than they have in years past.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept.-Crescenta Valley Station has been collecting donations of toys and food for several weeks now but to date has received two thirds fewer toys than in previous years. It has also had fewer non-perishable food items donated. The CV Station has received about 75 usable cans of food; it received 23 cans of food that expired two to three years ago.

“We have been collecting for over 30 years at our station. We collect once a year and any toys left over get packed for use next year,” said Lisa Dutton, CV Station volunteer. “Usually there are only a few leftover boxes. The food … we give it all away.”

California Highway Patrol (CHP) is also collecting donations as part of its CHiPs for Kids program. It is collecting toys until Friday, Dec. 20.

“The toys are going to non-profit organizations, such as churches and schools, that are requesting toys for their Christmas events. The Altadena station has received requests for toys from 21 different organizations,” said Officer Shanelle Phillips, CHP public information office.

CHiPs for Kids is a 35-year-old program and it only collects during the holiday season, which began just after Thanksgiving.

The Bailey Human Care Center food bank, a mission of the Tujunga Methodist Church, supports those in need throughout the year but is especially busy during the holidays.

The Center needs donations including cereal, water, pasta and spaghetti sauce. It also needs help from volunteers on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help unload the donations it receives from local stores.

According to the Center spokeswoman, it serves about 200 families every week, which equals about 600 individuals.

Los Angeles County Fire Dept. is also collecting toys through its Spark of Love program. This is a joint effort with ABC 7, Toys for Tots and Southern California firefighters.

Over the years the Spark of Love Toy Drive has successfully collected and distributed nearly 11 million toys, according to LACoFD.

Below is information on how to donate for each program:

LASD/CV Sheriff Toy and Food Drive: New unwrapped toys and non-perishable food can be donated at the CV Sheriff’s Station, 4554 Briggs Ave. any time, or at the Fire House youth center, 2563 Foothill Blvd. Contact Mary at (818) 535-5962.

CHiPs: New unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the Altadena CHP office, 2130 N. Windsor Ave. in Altadena or at most Walgreens.

Bailey Center: Donations of non-perishable foods can be dropped off at the Center on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at 9901 Tujunga Canyon Blvd. in Tujunga. For information, contact Connie Wright at (818) 726-3371 or email jaxcon@earthlink.net.

LACoFD Spark of Love: There are several ways to donate – drop off new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment at a local fire station or text the word “SPARK” to 24365 or donate online via credit card at https://supportlafd.kindful.com/?campaign=1032876. All proceeds go toward purchasing toys or sports equipment for children.

Anyone with questions can email Fire-Sparkoflove@fire.lacounty.gov or call (323) 881-2472.

“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap, but by the seeds you plant. ” ~ Robert Louis Stevenson