Changes Seen in Montrose

By Mary O’KEEFE

There are some potential changes to local Montrose businesses. Montrose Bike Shop at 2501 Honolulu Ave. has a “going out of business” sign on its front window as the building is being sold.

“After nearly 70 years, we’ve made the tough decision to close our doors because our lease is up. While this chapter is ending, we’re so grateful for your support over the years,” according to the shop’s website.

The owner of the property had passed away and the estate is apparently selling the building.

The property is being offered by the Brandon Michaels Group, whose website states, “2501 Honolulu Avenue is currently occupied by the Montrose Bike Shop on a month-to-month basis. This creates a unique opportunity for a value-add investor to reposition the property with a market rate tenant or an owner-user to occupy the building for their own business use.”

The building went up for sale in mid-October.

“It is a great building across from Trader Joe’s,” said Brandon Michaels. He added the current business at the location is on a month-to-month occupancy and not a lease, and offers various purchase options. Michaels also pointed out that buildings in the Montrose area rarely come to market so this does offer a unique opportunity to a buyer.

But for those in Montrose seeing another business close is always a sad turn of events. And there is sadness surrounding the closure of Alissa’s Ocean View at 3826 Ocean View Blvd. in Montrose.

After seven years, the local restaurant closed its doors.

“It was very emotional,” said Eric Hwang who with his wife co-owned Alissa’s. He said that most of Thursday, Dec. 12 was spent saying goodbye to friends of the restaurant and staff members.

“There were a lot of goodbyes,” he said. “You don’t really know how to close the ‘right’ way. It was definitely awkward.”

He added that they didn’t plan to close as suddenly as they did but the amount of money it takes to keep everything going is “gargantuan.”

“It’s a real rough time,” he said, “just before Christmas.”

He also noted that they “took it as far as it could go.”

“We were trying to meet everyone’s needs – the community’s, our employees’ –and it’s sometimes tough taking care of ourselves,” he said. “I know we’re going to miss everyone.”

Right now he and Alissa will strategize and reassess their position for the future – but the future is uncertain.

“This was the first business that we owned,” Hwang said. “It meant a lot to us.”

Robin Goldsworthy contributed to this story