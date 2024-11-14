MSPA Welcomes the Holidays with Annual Wine Walk

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

On Saturday evening, Nov. 9, the merchants and businesses in the Montrose Shopping Park Assn. hosted their sixth annual Montrose Holiday Wine Walk. At check-in at Honolulu Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard, members of the La Crescenta Woman’s Club gave ticketholders a map, wristband, souvenir wine glass, $10 in Montrose Shopping Park scrip and tickets for 15 wine tastes being poured at 30 stations throughout the shopping park. All of this swag was inside a decorative shopping park tote bag.

Several of those who partook of the event were returning customers. Amanda Granier was one of those whose face was familiar.

“It’s always a fun time,” she said.

Other familiar faces included Rob and Karen Tyler and their friend Rick Houghton.

“Rob and I are ‘repeat offenders,’” Karen said adding that Saturday night was the first time Houghton had attended. “We were all very impressed with the pours at [Empire Cigars & Spirits].”

One of the most popular stops along the wine path was Once Upon A Time bookstore at 2207 Honolulu Ave. Like many of the participating shops, in addition to delicious wine – poured by “Mr. B” Brent Beaty – Once Upon A Time offered bites of food that paired well with the wine.

In addition to the food and wine, live music was heard throughout the shopping park and many of the shops offered discounts on their merchandise.

Pleasant evening weather rounded out an enjoyable evening.

The shopping park is next preparing for the holidays. Come Home to Montrose kicks off with a tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 29 at 6:15 p.m.