SCE Tree Maintenance in Question

By Mikaela STONE

On Tuesday morning a Southern California Edison (SCE) contract team answered a call by a Briggs Terrace resident regarding an oak tree growing too close to a leaning power pole. Within the SCE tree replacement program, this house call also included the removal of a fast growing jacaranda tree beneath a powerline on the property of a La Crescenta local resident and the installation of an ornamental plum tree. Though the resident is happy with these services he harbors frustrations regarding another tree on his property, which SCE cut on Wednesday.

California policy requires six to 12 feet of clearance around a tree but the pine on the resident’s property stretches up around a set of wires connected to an electrical pole that s/he believes is itself a safety hazard. Standing on the street, one can see the many holes in the pole’s wood as well as two thinner pieces splinting the pole upright. The resident has made three requests of SCE to replace the pole, which s/he explained the electric company has assured they will act on; however, the arborist most recently employed by SCE said there are no current plans to do so.

The resident is not against necessary cuts to the tree but fears for the life of the pine, which already shows signs of bark beetle infestation. Instead of regular cuts, another solution would be to raise the poles out of the crowns of affected trees.

“Homeowners do their part,” the resident noted, referencing increased costs in taxes and the recent increase in insurance costs due to fire hazards. It is the area neighbors’ hope that SCE helps in ways other than trimming.

Resident Steve Toly shared his frustration in the lack of coordination by those cutting trees, resulting in a single tree being cut back every three to four months. Like many others in the neighborhood, the power pole on his property is beginning to lean due to its age, resulting in the slow erosion of his property. Like his other neighbors, SCE assured Toly that the pole will be dealt with, but there are no results thus far. It is Toly’s belief that the cutting of trees is motivated by SCE’s “due diligence” rather than care for safety.

To illustrate this, Toly pointed out the recently trimmed tree on his property. With the branches facing the power lines trimmed, the tree remains heavy on the untrimmed side, off-balancing the tree towards his home. Should the tree fall in the wind, it will land in his backyard. This issue is especially pressing as during the most recent windstorm a tree capsized onto a home, resulting in nearly a year’s worth of repair. While not against trimming, the neighbors of Briggs Terrace hope that SCE has more solutions up its sleeve rather than just cutting branches.