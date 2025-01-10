Eaton Fire Relief Question and Answer Session to be Held Today at 4 pm

Today at 4 p.m., residents impacted by the Eaton Fire will be able to attend a virtual meeting to get their questions answered about resources available for support while they’re displaced and as they work toward recovery.

“One of the most common questions I’m hearing from residents impacted by the Eaton Fire is, ‘What do I do now?’” Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said. “Our neighbors want to know where to go for immediate help, how to get information about their home, when they can return, and what long-term resources are available. This meeting will aim to answer those questions and is just the first of many more to come.”

The meeting will stream on the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Youtube channel at youtube.com/LosAngelesCountyFD for residents to watch and engage. Residents can submit questions ahead of time via email to 2025.eaton@firenet.gov or drop them in the chat during the livestream.