‘Thank You’ Holiday Gifts Delivered to Fire Station

In the spirit of giving virtual school students of IQLA, a full-time online public charter school, met up to craft holiday cards for local heroes at the Glendale Fire Dept.

“The women and men of the Glendale Fire Dept. have dedicated their lives to serve and protect our city, each day,” said Cheryl Getuiza, Community Liaison officer. “When members of our community go out of their way to thank the GFD for their unwavering dedication, it further affirms our commitment to our city. Thank you to IQLA for dropping by Fire Station 24 [on Canada Blvd. in Glendale] – seeing their smiling faces and getting homemade cards are truly the most rewarding gifts.”

UQLA staff, students and their parents gathered at Verdugo Park in Glendale to create and deliver holiday cards to show their appreciation for local first responders during this season of gratitude. The event was organized by iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles (IQLA), a full-time online public charter school authorized by the Rowland Unified School District.

Despite being online, the school offers a variety of in-person opportunities to connect its students including extracurricular activities like this gifting event that is part of an IQ Cares program. IQLA is available to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who reside in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.