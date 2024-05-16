Glendale Memorial Hospital Designated as Center of Excellence for Joint Replacement

Dignity Health—Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center announced today it is now a Center of Excellence for Joint Replacement following a rigorous inspection and review by the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), which confirmed the hospital has met nationally and internationally recognized standards.

SRC’s joint replacement accreditation helps patients identify hospitals that demonstrate an unparalleled commitment and ability to consistently deliver safe, effective, evidence-based care in addition to long-term, follow-up care. Requirements of accreditation include surgical volumes, facility equipment, clinical pathways and standardized operating procedures, an emphasis on patient education and continuous quality assessment.

Surgery may not always be a quick fix. In some cases, the successful, long-term management of joint replacement surgery depends on a dedicated, multidisciplinary team working together with the patients and their family. SRC’s joint replacement accreditation program reflects the specific needs of patients and the unique roles and responsibilities of those who provide treatment. In fact, the program is structured to help medical teams continuously improve care quality and patient safety.

“Earning SRC’s joint replacement accreditation reaffirms Glendale Memorial Hospital as a leader in joint replacement surgery and demonstrates our deep commitment to providing high quality care to all patients,” said Jill Welton, president at Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center. “Commitment to this process has focused our team on exceeding clinical benchmarks and guidelines. Most importantly, our commitment to excellence will improve the health and well-being of our patients.”