Youth Fundraiser & Classic Car Show Provide Funds for Camp & High Adventures

Classic cars such as this Corvette stole the show at the Youth Fundraiser at the La Crescenta Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Photos by Ruth SOWBY

By Ruth SOWBY

Under sunny skies in La Crescenta on Saturday, May 11, about a dozen classic cars were star attractions in the parking lot of the La Crescenta congregation Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sunny skies shone on this classic Ford in foreground and other classic cars at the Youth Fundraiser & Classic Car Show in the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, La Crescenta Ward.

A classic black Ford and shiny red Corvette drew the most admirers.
From noon to 2 p.m., several dozen church members and friends headed for the bake sale tables of pies, cakes, cookies and brownies with suggested donations of $5 to $10. Hot funnel cakes proved the most popular, served with a choice of powdered sugar, chocolate sauce, whipped cream or all three. Two-year-old Baz Calkins wasn’t choosy; he ate his funnel cake straight.

Church youth showing off their wares at the bake sale table are, from left, Kaitlyn Hughes, Kiana Hughes and Charlotte Gibbs.

Church youth donated their time in the form of vouchers for services. Three hours of babysitting, for instance, went for $45. A “Late Night Delivery of Treats” could be had for $30.
Youth leader Katrinka Blunt estimated that this Third Annual Youth Fundraiser would bring in about $3,000.
“The fundraiser is at a crossroads between the community and church members,” she said.
The proceeds will help support girls’ camp and boys’ high adventure activities for La Crescenta Ward youth.

