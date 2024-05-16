Youth Fundraiser & Classic Car Show Provide Funds for Camp & High Adventures

By Ruth SOWBY

Under sunny skies in La Crescenta on Saturday, May 11, about a dozen classic cars were star attractions in the parking lot of the La Crescenta congregation Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A classic black Ford and shiny red Corvette drew the most admirers.

From noon to 2 p.m., several dozen church members and friends headed for the bake sale tables of pies, cakes, cookies and brownies with suggested donations of $5 to $10. Hot funnel cakes proved the most popular, served with a choice of powdered sugar, chocolate sauce, whipped cream or all three. Two-year-old Baz Calkins wasn’t choosy; he ate his funnel cake straight.

Church youth donated their time in the form of vouchers for services. Three hours of babysitting, for instance, went for $45. A “Late Night Delivery of Treats” could be had for $30.

Youth leader Katrinka Blunt estimated that this Third Annual Youth Fundraiser would bring in about $3,000.

“The fundraiser is at a crossroads between the community and church members,” she said.

The proceeds will help support girls’ camp and boys’ high adventure activities for La Crescenta Ward youth.