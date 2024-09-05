People Making News

Jeannie Cuddeford of Glendale (91214) has graduated from the University at Albany during the 180th commencement ceremonies. Cuddeford earned a Master of Business Administration in business administration.

More than 4,650 students in the Class of 2024 were celebrated during UAlbany’s 180th commencement festivities. Among the graduates were an estimated 2,934 undergraduates and 1,719 graduate students, including recipients who completed their degrees during summer 2023, fall 2023 as well as winter 2024.

These graduate students come from 18 states and 37 nations. The average age of the graduate degree recipients is 28, with the oldest graduate student set to receive a doctoral degree at age 71, and the youngest receiving a master’s degree at age 20. Among them are nine veterans.

Degrees were issued to Cassidy Lewis of Glendale (Doctor of Law) (juris doctor), Derek Hu of La Cañada, College of Letters and Science, Master of Science-chemistry, chemistry and Delaney Kilgour of La Crescenta, College of Letters and Science, Doctor of Philosophy, Chemistry who were among a total of 8,586 students who received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Veronica Habashy, Class of 2026, and Dylan Tanouye, Class of 2027, of La Cañada Flintridge were among those honored.

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States.

The following students from La Cañada Flintridge have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester at Washington University in St. Louis:

Maria Dilbeck, enrolled in the College of Arts & Sciences, Eliana Hanna, enrolled in the Olin Business School, Aidan Ip, enrolled in the McKelvey School of Engineering, Paul Kang, enrolled in the College of Arts & Sciences, Jacob Lee, enrolled in the College of Arts & Sciences, Grace Li, who graduated in May from the university’s Olin Business School, Aditya Sehgal, enrolled in the College of Arts & Sciences; from La Crescenta: Tyler Carlson, who graduated in May from the university’s McKelvey School of Engineering, Sooah Lee, enrolled in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts; from Montrose: Evelyn Pae, enrolled in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts.

To qualify for the dean’s list in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

To qualify for the dean’s list in the Olin Business School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

To qualify for the dean’s list in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.

To qualify for the dean’s list in the Sam Fox School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Washington University in St. Louis is counted among the world’s leaders in teaching, research, patient care and service to society.

The university draws students to St. Louis from more than 110 countries and all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. The total student body is more than 16,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students.

The approximately 4,400 faculty teach in eight schools. The university has been affiliated with 26 Nobel laureates, many of whom did a significant portion of their award-winning work at the university.

The university offers more than 90 programs and almost 1,500 courses leading to bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in a broad spectrum of traditional and interdisciplinary fields, with additional opportunities for minor concentrations and individualized programs.

Josephine Woodruff of La Crescenta graduated from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine with a major in psychology.

On May 26 Bates College graduated students from 36 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and 19 countries with 437 members of the Class of 2024 accepting congratulations and diplomas from President Garry W. Jenkins.

Bates is internationally recognized as a leading liberal arts college, attracting 2,000 students from across the U.S. and around the world. Since 1855, Bates has always admitted students without regard to gender, race, religion or national origin.

Willa Gore, a Glendale resident who is a junior at College of Design, has been named to the 2024 spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.