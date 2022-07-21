Zolnowski Named Chief Nursing Officer At Dignity Health – Glendale

Dignity Health – Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center recently announced that Jim Zolnowski, MSN, RN, NE-BC, has joined its leadership team as the hospital’s new chief nursing officer. Zolnowski has extensive nursing experience working with multiple health systems during his career, most recently as the director of Nursing for Emergency and Critical Care Services for PeaceHealth at St. John Medical Center in Washington.

Zolnowski holds a BSN from State University of New York at Buffalo and an MSN from Saint Xavier University. His early nursing leadership roles first started in Critical Care Services and he has considerable experience leading emergency, trauma and acute care services. Zolnowski has led his former Critical Care Units at Orlando Health to achieve Beacon Awards of Excellence by AACN and has served as an executive champion for process improvement teams aimed at improving patient experience, resulting in successful outcomes.