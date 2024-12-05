NOTES & NODS

LCIF Celebrates A New Sound This Holiday Season

The season of Advent is here and with it comes a new season of

music at Lutheran Church in the Foothills. Written and arranged by LCIF music director Mark Anzelon, the songs are intended to be meaningful and easy to sing.

From the Latin word “coming,” Advent is a time when Christians begin the liturgical year with preparation for the celebration of Christmas. Anzelon’s liturgical music along with familiar Christmas carols will be sung each Sunday in December during LCIF’s 10 a.m. Advent worship service with Pastor Rick Hall.

All are invited.

And calling all bakers … LCIF will hold its annual “Cookies and Carols” event on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall. All are invited to bring their favorite homemade cookies to share. It’s a festive opportunity to mingle, enjoy delicious desserts and participate in the singing of classic Christmas carols.

For more information or to request/offer help, email office@lcifoothills.org or call (818) 790-1951. The church is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd in La Cañada Flintridge.

Office hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mt. Olive Offers A Breakfast Bible Study & A Community Lunch

Mt. Olive invites the Crescenta Valley community to its monthly breakfast Bible study at Panera Bread Restaurant, 990 Town Center Drive, Suite A in La Cañada on the third Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m. A study of the Book of Second Corinthians began on Nov. 16.

Also, a weekly Bible study is held at the church on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m.

Lastly, Mt. Olive offers a community luncheon every second Wednesday through May. For a suggested minimum donation of $5, a delicious lunch is offered including a brief uplifting devotion and some great entertainment provided by various local artists.

Mt. Olive is located at 3561 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

‘Mary, Did You Know?’ Pondered at Mt. Olive

This year during the season of Advent at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church the question “Mary, did you know?” will be addressed during the midweek Advent services. Come and ponder Mary’s experience with heaven’s perfect lamb (Jesus) at Mt. Olive’s Holden Evening Prayer services at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays on Dec. 11 and 18.

Mt. Olive is located at 3561 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

St. Bede Music Ministry Presents Mozart’s ‘Coronation Mass’

On Friday, Dec. 6, St. Bede the Venerable Choir, in collaboration with East Los Angeles College’s Chamber Chorale and Chamber Orchestra, will present a stirring performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Coronation Mass.” Kick off the holiday season with this special concert that starts at 7 p.m. at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 215 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada.

Pre-sale tickets are $25/adults and $10 for kids 12 and under; they can be purchased online at www.bede.org or on-site the evening of the event ($30/adults and $15 for kids 12 and under).

All are welcome as this event is open to the public.

UUCVH Hosts Oncology Chaplain

Unitarian Universalist Church of the Verdugo Hills will host oncology chaplain Michael Eselun on Dec. 8 at 10:30 a.m. Eselun will speak about spiritual report cards, asking congregants to consider: How many of us live our lives as if there will be a report card at the end of the term? What would constitute an “A” in each member’s book, spiritually speaking? And does it matter?

Eselun is a highly regarded keynote speaker who has worked tirelessly as an activist/educator addressing anti-LGBTQ bias and homophobia in the larger community for over 30 years.

UUCVH is located at 4451 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta. To join via Zoom, visit the UUCVH website for the link https://www.uuverdugo.org/.

Experience The Nativity – A Free Gift To The Community

Community Christian Church of the Foothills in Tujunga invites the community to experience the joy of Christmas at its drive-thru nativity on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13 and 14, from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Community Christian Church of the Foothills will offer the opportunity to step back in time and experience the first Christmas via a drive-thru nativity. Guests will drive past various scenes of the nativity story with actors portraying Mary and Joseph, the shepherds, the angel and the wise men.

Community Christian Church is located at 10193 Tujunga Canyon Blvd. in Tujunga, just north of Foothill Boulevard and next to the Tujunga post office.

To learn more, visit CommunityChristianChurch.info or phone (818) 353-8080. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.

Christmas Concert at La Crescenta Presbyterian

La Crescenta Presbyterian Church invites the community to “How Great Our Joy,” a Christmas concert on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Operatic baritone Joel Balzun and trumpet virtuoso David Washburn will join Sinfonia Orchestra members and the La Crescenta Presbyterian Choir for a selection of Christmas favorites arranged by Dan Forrest.

The concert in the church sanctuary, followed by a dessert reception, are free to the community; a free-will offering will be collected.

La Crescenta Presbyterian is located at 2902 Montrose Ave. in La Crescenta. For more information, visit lcpc.net or call (818) 249-6137.

Walk and Word

Walk and Word participants will meet in the parking lot of Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road in La Crescenta/Glendale at 8 a.m. on Dec. 8, 15, 22 & 29. Participants will walk for the first hour and then gather to read a selection of Scripture. About a half hour will be spent journaling about what was read and then there will be conversation, sharing thoughts.

Participants are asked to bring something to write with, anything wanted to eat or drink, and a chair to use for the writing part of the morning. Because people will be outdoors and social distancing will be practiced, masks will be optional.

Those with questions can email Jeanne at jnlavieri@earthlink.net.

All are welcome. If the hike is too strenuous, there are level paths at the park. There are ramps from the parking lot to the field where the group gathers after the hike.