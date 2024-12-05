R. James Richards

Dec. 1, 1958 to Nov. 20, 2024

Robert James (Jim) Richards, 65, quietly passed away at his home in La Crescenta after a long illness.

Jim was born in Glendale on Dec. 1, 1958 where he continued to live throughout his life. He attended Crescenta Valley High School, graduated in 1976, and received his degree in business from Cal State LA. He spent over 30 years working at Wedbush Securities where he rose from an order desk clerk in the trading room to executive vice president. He played a pivotal role in the success of the company, guiding the firm into the digital age with his innovation, programming and implementation of Broker Insight, elevating Wedbush to become a leader in financial services. He was also a member of the Wedbush Executive Management Committee. He enjoyed all his years there and made many great friends.

He met his future wife Julie sitting across from him on the order desk and they were married in November 1985. They had just celebrated their 39th anniversary before he passed away.

Jim spent all of his childhood summers fishing on the Rogue River in Oregon with his parents. He was a talented water skier and enjoyed spending time on the lake in his younger years. He was a very skilled woodworker building his own house and many of the cabinets and furniture for it. He enjoyed building various gifts for friends and family. He was a lifelong baseball fan and, along with his daughter Jennifer, set out to visit every baseball stadium. He completed 24 stadiums before COVID and illness prevented him from completing this mission. In his honor, Jennifer is continuing to finish their goal. He so enjoyed helping his son, William, build a Halloween haunted house and a huge Christmas light show that ran for many years at their home.

Jim leaves behind his wife Julia Long, son William (Stephanie), daughter Jennifer (Mike) Lim, and three grandchildren that he adored: McKenna and Alanna Richards and Thomas Lim.

He is also survived by half-sister Rhonda Richards and other extended family members.

He is reunited in death with his parents, Robert G. Richards and Catherine (Kay) Richards, and his half-sister Ruth Wiser. Jim will be sorely missed by his family and friends.