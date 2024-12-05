Dec. 1, 2024

Bernie Richter, a cherished member of the Montrose community for over 40 years, passed away on Dec. 1. Born in Germany, Bernie immigrated to Los Angeles as a young man, bringing with him a love for science and a deep appreciation for community.

For more than three decades, Bernie worked at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory contributing significantly to the Mars Rover landing. His dedication to exploration and discovery left an enduring impact on the field of space science and inspiring those around him.

In Montrose, Bernie was a familiar and beloved figure known for his daily strolls along Honolulu Avenue. He loved connecting with neighbors, sharing a friendly wave or engaging in conversation. His warm presence enriched the community he called home.

Bernie is survived by his brother Eberhard “Ed” Richter, sister-in-law Gemma Richter, niece Jennifer Williams and her husband Jonathon Williams, and niece Angela Richter, who will forever hold his memory close.

The family invites friends and neighbors wishing to pay their respects to Crippen Mortuary, located at 2900 Honolulu Ave. in La Crescenta/Glendale, on Friday, Dec. 13 any time between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.