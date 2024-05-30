July 7, 1941 – May 17, 2024

Sandra Elvira Thompson, 82, passed away peacefully in her home in La Crescenta on Friday, May 17 with family standing by. She was born on July 7, 1941, in Passaic, New Jersey. Sandy was a licensed hair stylist, an accomplished Avon and Tupperware sales representative and later a licensed Realtor, after raising her two children.

As a resident of the foothills’ area for over 60 years, Sandra’s life was enriched by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband Donald Thompson, son James, and daughter Kendra, along with her son-in-law Ted and granddaughter. Her granddaughter Emelia achieved a significant milestone, earning her Eagle Scout rank in March 2023.

Sandra’s parents, Paul and Elvira Adler of La Cañada, and her siblings, Ron and Barbara, all preceded her in death.

After graduating from Toll Jr. High then Hoover High School in 1959, Sandy continued her education at Pasadena City College, earning an associate’s degree in cosmetology in 1961. She met her husband in 1963 and they embarked on a lifelong journey together, marrying in June 1964.

Retirement brought a new chapter of adventure for Sandra and Don as they traveled extensively throughout the United States in RVs with various RV groups, creating cherished memories and friendships along the way.

She was beloved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed.