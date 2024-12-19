NEWS FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Getting My Therapy On

On Sunday night, Steve and I headed over to Therapy at the Roar Room, an intimate bar and music joint in the 3600 block of Foothill Boulevard. We were there after learning that David Blasucci of the Mary Dyer Band would be performing a rock & roll Christmas with MoonDrop and Friends.

Steve and I love the music of Dave Blasucci and Mandy Williams – and of course the rest of the band. We have often gone to performances (I call them “concrete concerts”) at the intersection of Mary and Dyer (hence the name of the band) ever since they started having free public performances during COVID. They cover classic rock, pop and country music. We’ve traveled to hear them play at the now closed The Crow’s Nest in Tujunga and Santa Clarita and Westlake Village. We recently learned they have a standing gig on Thursday nights at Therapy at the Roar Room in La Crescenta so we’ll probably be heading over there on a regular basis.

Sunday night was a lot of fun. The evening was a benefit for The Elizabeth House, a non-profit in Pasadena. At Therapy at the Roar Room we saw many familiar faces and were entertained not only by MoonDrop but by an (albeit abbreviated) reading by Dallas Raines and his wife Dannie of “A Visit from St. Nicholas” (aka “’Twas The Night Before Christmas”). A highlight of the night was a performance by guitarist Laurence Juber.

Laurence Juber was a guitarist for Paul McCartney and Wings and his talent on Sunday was apparent. Among the songs he played were “My Love,” “Strawberry Fields” and “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.” The house really got rocking, though, when Laurence joined MoonDrop. Audience members jumped out of their seats and danced to the rock music, which included “Roll Over Beethoven.” Wow – what a night! I’m really glad we got ourselves out of our comfortable recliners and made our way over.

______________________________

This will be the last paper before Christmas and I think it’s important to give a shout out to the “reason for the season:” Jesus!

I’ll be honest – I haven’t been in church (though have watched services online) since COVID. Well, to be 100% accurate, I did go to church once for Maundy Thursday services. But I just haven’t made the effort to make my way to the sanctuary every Sunday. I know why – my comfortable recliner and furry slippers keep me at home.

But I believe in the power that is found in joining like-minded people – whether in worship, to fight alcohol or to be held accountable for food intake. There is a strength in leaning on each other that I need to take advantage of.

Could there be a new resolution on the horizon…?

Merry Christmas!