CVCA Dark in December

The next meeting of the Crescenta Valley Community Association will be on Jan. 23. This first meeting of the year will be a combined meeting of Crescenta Highlands Neighborhood Association’s annual meeting and the CVCA regular meeting.

Items of interest include: Chamlian Armenian School – Conditional Use Permit/Variance Appeal; “A Christmas Carol” – now through Dec. 15 at

Highlands Church, 4441 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta; Los Angeles Regional Fire Safe Council, Virtual Town Hall Meeting – Thursday, Dec. 19 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Los Angeles County Outdoor Dining Ordinance – The Outdoor Dining Ordinance is now available for review. This Ordinance proposes amendments to Los Angeles County Code Title 22 – Planning and Zoning that enhance outdoor dining experiences while prioritizing safety and minimizing impacts on neighborhoods. More info at

https://pw.lacounty.gov/core-service-areas/municipal-services/dine-out/.

Ukrainian Exhibition on View

“Between War and Nostalgia: A Ukrainian Trajectory” is a group exhibition that considers and reflects on Ukraine’s recent history and its emergence as a post-Soviet nation while grappling with invasion and war. The artists in the exhibit stare directly at Russia’s assaults on their homeland and the ravages it has wreaked on their communities, psyche and property while articulating their relationship to their homeland through memory, family and return. Collectively, the artists construct a vision of Ukrainian resilience and defiance.

“Between War and Nostalgia: A Ukrainian Trajectory” will be on view from Dec. 21 through March 9, 2025 at ReflectSpace Gallery, inside Glendale Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St. in Glendale. An artist reception will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

LCF Webpage Updates Community of Property Lawsuits

The City of La Cañada Flintridge launched a new webpage to provide updates regarding ongoing legal matters related to housing policy.

Since 2021, the City has been actively defending itself and the community in three lawsuits – none of which were initiated by the City – concerning housing policy and the property located at 600 Foothill Boulevard. The legal issues at play are complex, but at their root involve questions of land use control within City limits and the balance of authority between local jurisdictions and the State of California.

As part of the City’s ongoing commitment to transparency, the webpage provides comprehensive updates aimed at keeping residents informed about these critical legal matters.