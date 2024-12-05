Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, Dec. 7. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Student Ceramic Sale at GCC

Glendale Community College is having its semi-annual student ceramics sale on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Food will also be available for purchase.

Free parking in Lot 8.

GCC is located at 1500 Verdugo Blvd. in Glendale.

Holiday at the Stone Barn

The community is invited to a family-oriented evening of holiday entertainment on Dec. 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Stone Barn Nature Center in Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road in Glendale/La Crescenta. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Seating is limited. RSVP by Dec. 11 to glendaleca.gov.

Falcon Choirs Present Feast of Lights Concert

Crescenta Valley High School Falcon Choirs presents the Feast of Lights Concert tonight, Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. The concert takes place in the MacDonald Auditorium located in the 4300 block of Ramsdell Avenue.

Electric Car & Bike Guest Drive

The City of Glendale is having a test drive opportunity for e-bikes and EVs on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Glendale City Hall parking lot, 120 N. Isabel St. in Glendale. Explore a wide variety of electric vehicles, including the Tesla Cybertruck, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Model Y. Also, test ride the latest electric bikes from top manufacturers.

Parking at 650 E. Wilson Ave. in Glendale.

RSVP to test drive an electric car at https://gwp.evnavigator.com/evdrive.html; no RSVP needed to test an electric bike.