GUSD, GTA REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENT

Glendale Unified School District has reached a tentative agreement on wages with the Glendale Teachers Association (GTA) for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.

The tentative agreement includes an ongoing 4% wage increase retroactive to July 1, 2023, and an additional 2% one-time payment for the 2024-25 school year. It also includes updated standards for evaluations for certificated employees and an early notification incentive for employees planning to retire or resign at the end of the 2024-25 school year.

“This agreement underscores our shared commitment with our labor partners at the negotiation table to maximize compensation for our educators, especially in light of current fiscal challenges,” said Board of Education President Shant Sahakian. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to working together with our valued educators, in collaboration with families and community members, in the best interest of our students.”

“I am grateful to our District and GTA leaders who worked collaboratively to reach an agreement that provides our dedicated education professionals with the compensation they deserve,” said GUSD Superintendent Dr. Darneika Watson. “I look forward to continued conversations about how we can better support educators and staff to the benefit of all students.”

As a next step, the GTA membership will vote on the ratification of the tentative agreement, after which the GUSD Board of Education will vote on the final approval of the contract.

Provided by GUSD