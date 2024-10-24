CVCA to Meet

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its meeting on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m., via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.

Book Sale at Library

The Friends of La Crescenta Library will be holding its annual book sale in the meeting room of the La Crescenta Library. Good homes are needed for about 10,000 pre-read books available at next to nothing prices. A “members only” presale takes place on Friday, Oct. 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the public is invited on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta

Seeking the Unseen: Capturing Wildlife with Expert Eyes at Rosemont Preserve

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve to learn about the Preserve with wildlife camera-trapper and AFC advisor Denis Callet. The event is on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. During this special tour of the Preserve guest will gain insider access to Callet’s camera trapping process and get a behind the scenes look at how he captures such striking images and videos of wildlife.

Since 2015, when Callet first began photographing wildlife at the Rosemont Preserve, he has captured images of 10 different mountain lions – everything from pregnant mothers and their kittens to large males marking their territory. His incredible footage of wildlife not only helps with AFC’s research and understanding of wildlife movement, but also nurtures connections between people and the precious animals they share the land with.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

NWGHA Hosting Shredding Day

Shredding Day, the once-a-year event for all Glendale residents to shred old financial papers and personal documents while watching, will be on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot behind Grandview Presbyterian Church, 1130 Ruberta Ave. (between Glenoaks Boulevard and Fifth Street and between Sonora and Western avenues.)

Sponsored by Northwest Glendale Homeowners Association, the shredding truck has a TV camera so participants can watch the destruction of their documents and be assured their confidential papers are thoroughly destroyed.

Everyone is welcome. Members of NWGHA get three boxes free and then pay $8 per box thereafter. Non-members pay $8 per box. Northwest Glendale residents who join NWGHA that day get the member discount.

For information call (818) 754-8274.

Food Drive Benefits Bailey Center

The Crescenta Valley Lions Club is having a food drive benefiting the Bailey Center on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta. Curbside drop off is available on Cross Street, one block north of Foothill Boulevard, behind the church.

Questions? Contact Diana Tyson at lions91214@gmail.com or call (818) 625-5221.

Also on Nov. 16, the Lions Club is having a boutique featuring handmade items, a raffle, bake sale and holiday music. All proceeds benefit the Fire House youth center.