First Responders Honored

Tonight, Thursday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m., members of the outreach committee of the Meher & Satig Der Ohanessian Crescenta Valley Armenian Youth Center are honoring local first responders. Supervisor Kathryn Barger will be present.

The youth center is located at 2633 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose.

CVTC General Meeting

The general meeting of the Crescenta Valley Town Council is tonight, Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. in the community room of the La Crescenta Library. Among the items on the agenda are reports from local community organizations and a presentation by Assemblymember Laura Friedman.

Touch A Truck This Saturday

The Touch-A-Truck event, sponsored by the Glendale Police Dept. (GPD) will be held at the police station, 131 N. Isabel St. in Glendale on Saturday, Oct. 19. “Trucks” of all types and descriptions will be on hand for the public to “touch” (especially the kids). The event will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bingo Hosted by Moose Lodge #641

On Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall, 4011 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta, Glendale Moose Lodge #641 will hold a bingo game night and a food collection event for the community. Food will be collected

for the Bailey Human Care Center food bank. For each bag or box of food donated, the donor will receive one free game.

The doors will open at 4:30 p.m.; the first game will be at 6 p.m. Food will be available for purchase.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 20. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

CVCA to Meet

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its meeting on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m., via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.