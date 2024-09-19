Local Church Offering Movies in the Park

For the third year, La Cañada Congregational Church is hosting Movies in the Park at Memorial Park in La Cañada. The movies will be shown on Saturday evenings from Sept. 21 to Oct. 26. These free screenings will feature family-friendly films and free popcorn with flavors that mirror the films, according to church pastor Kyle Sears.

This year’s theme is Made for Us – celebrating all the ways we find family. Building community is the purpose of the Movies in the Park, according to Sears.

“Community is essential to a vibrant life, so creating space where families can come together to meet up, have fun and enjoy a common experience makes sense for our church,” said Sears. “I think that stories shape us in meaningful ways, and movies are a great way for us to see others’ perspective and reconsider our experiences. So in addition to screening the films on Saturday nights, I will be joining them in conversation on Sunday mornings during our worship service at 10 a.m. It’s another way of making sense of the stories we live and tell one another.”

La Cañada Congregational Church is located directly across the street from Memorial Park so in the case of rain, the screening will move inside to the church sanctuary.

In addition to movies, crafts and activities begin at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at sundown. This Saturday’s movie is “Barbie” and a food truck – “Barbie-Q” – will have food available for purchase. In addition, there will be a station so participants can make their own Weird Barbie, and a pink VW convertible will provide photo opportunities. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for the viewing.

Memorial Park in La Cañada is located at 1225 Foothill Blvd.; La Cañada Congregational Church is located at 1200 Foothill Blvd. at the corner of Verdugo Boulevard/La Cañada Boulevard.

www.lacanadachurch.org