Recusals Follow Request for FPPC Opinion

By Julie BUTCHER

At the Tuesday night meeting of the Glendale City Council, action pending “to execute a Professional Service Agreement with Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, Inc. in the amount of $5,762,370, using grant funds, for the preparation of the Verdugo Wash Master Plan,” as described in the council agenda, was delayed as the city requested an opinion from the state’s Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) resulting in the recusal of two councilmembers who own property within 500 feet of the Wash and another who lives within 1000 feet of the project area.

Councilmember Ara Najarian explained that his wife owns property on Ethel Street in which he has no interest. Najarian has recused himself from previous votes on plans for the Verdugo Wash at the recommendation of the city attorney.

In early September, city attorney Michael Garcia advised Councilmember Vartan Gharpetian that he would need to be recused as well. Gharpetian was not on the council for previous Verdugo Wash votes and demanded an opinion from the FPPC on the recusal.

In February 2022, consultants expressed enthusiasm for plans for the Verdugo Wash at several community outreach events.

“With a length of 9.4 miles, the Verdugo Wash flows south-east along the eastern edge of the Verdugo Mountains to ultimately join the Los Angeles River just north-east of Griffith Park. With the exception of the free-flowing stream inside the Verdugo Wash Debris Basin Dam, today the Verdugo Wash is entirely encased in a concrete flood control channel.

“Well, this is going to change! Imagine a beautiful pedestrian and bicycle-centric green linear boulevard that creates new connections between the different communities of Glendale; that establishes new neighborhood public space amenities, with ample areas for events and activities; and that re-introduces and restores a local ecology that got disrupted and lost over the past decades. We’re honored by the trust the City of Glendale has placed in . . . our team . . . and stoked to be able to work on such an amazing project!”

Councilmember Najarian quoted from the FPPC rules requiring the recusal.

“‘Public officials may not make, participate in making, or attempt to use their official position to influence a governmental decision in which they know or have reason to know they have a disqualifying interest … a disqualifying interest exists if the governmental decision at issue will have a reasonably foreseeable material effect on the official’s financial interest.” Najarian added that he does not believe his interest is “material.”

City attorney Garcia responded with his understanding of the requirements for the recusals.

“To me,” he said, “it’s a relatively straightforward application of the regulation. The 500-feet rule is intended to be a bright-line rule, only overridden when there are extenuating circumstances.”

Councilmember Ardy Kassakhian urged a delay while the FPPC opinion is secured.

“I apologize to members of the public who are here, but I hope the members of the public are getting the same education in the process of transparency that we are,” Kassakhian said. “I think we [should] put a pause on this and resume when we have an answer.”

Councilmember Dan Brotman advocated moving forward on the issue.

Earlier in the council meeting, Councilmember Najarian urged the council to vote to accept $400,000 from LA Metro’s Open Streets Grant Program “for those who, for some reason think that I’m anti-bike.”

According to the city’s staff report, “This program, established in 2013, aims to facilitate temporary street closures along designated routes, encouraging pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorized modes of transportation to explore areas and engage with community, access businesses and enjoy the health benefits of an active transportation lifestyle. The Open Streets program has previously funded successful projects like 2017 CicLAvia in Glendale, Beach Streets in Long Beach, and Active Streets (formerly 626 Golden Streets) in San Gabriel Valley, all sharing similar goals. These initiatives have proven highly successful in engaging local communities, increasing access and providing exposure to neighborhoods and businesses along the proposed routes.”

The Be Street Smart open street event is scheduled for Saturday, May 31, 2025 along Glendale Avenue from Doran Street to Los Feliz Boulevard.

Additionally, Glendale Water & Power managers commended and thanked field crews working for the utility through the past consecutive extremely hot days.

The city’s Women’s Equality Event (https://tinyurl.com/mtdhef37) has been moved to Sept. 25.

On the topic of al fresco dining in private parking lots, the council voted to continue to allow existing outdoor dining facilities and to consider expanding the program, which started during the pandemic.

A speaker from Glendale YIMBY expressed support for the plan of al fresco dining, citing an example in San Pedro where 13 restaurants increased sales tax revenue by $7 million in two years, according to retired UCLA parking scholar Donald Shoup “because people love going to outdoor dining.”

At the beginning of the meeting, the council proclaimed September as Suicide Awareness and Prevention month and commended the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) Glendale https://namiglendale.org/ for its work. A representative of NAMI shared the free resources available, including mental health support, by texting 988 any time.

The council recognized September as National Library Sign-Up Card Month. Staff from the city’s Library, Arts, & Culture Dept. reminded everyone of the “most valuable card in your wallet.”

Local school district students have a card waiting for them at one of the city’s eight libraries. Councilmember Kassakhian added that there are no library fines in Glendale.

On Tuesday afternoon, at a special meeting of the Glendale City Council, members voted 3-2 to return to a system of nominating appointees to the city’s boards and commissions utilizing panels of two councilmembers rather than each councilmember appointing commission members directly.

Councilmember Vartan Gharpetian voted with Councilmember Najarian in opposing the move.

“Half the community who want to be serving, they’re not going to apply; they don’t want to be embarrassed publicly,” said Councilmember Gharpetian.

Councilmember Kassakhian voted in favor of the panels, saying that “more people will apply when they understand they needn’t have a relationship with a councilmember.”