Earthquake Hits Southland

Barger Issues Statement on Today’s LA Area Earthquake

Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement today after a 4.4 earthquake hit Los Angeles County [downgraded from initial reports of 4.7]:

“Having lived through the Northridge Earthquake, today’s tremor made me flashback to what we know are life saving rules during an earthquake: drop, cover, and hold on. It was also a reminder to us all that we live in earthquake country and we need to be prepared.

I want to remind L.A. County residents who are feeling jittery after today’s quake to visit ready.lacounty.gov. You’ll find helpful tips and information on how to prepare and be ready for earthquakes and any other hazard that can impact our County.”