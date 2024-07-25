CVCA to Meet Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its meeting tonight, Thursday, July 25. This month the meeting is in person in the community room at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. The CV Water District will give a presentation at 7 p.m. on PFAS, an emerging water quality issue.

Beforehand, at 6:30 p.m., the District’s quarterly question and answer session will provide an opportunity for residents to share ideas, comments, questions and interact with CVWD staff.

Also on the agenda, Friends of Rockhaven will update the group on current project proposals.

Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with any questions. All are welcome.

Silents in the Park

The Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley presents hand-cranked silent films at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave., on July 27 at 8 p.m.

Attendees should being a low-backed chair, blankets and picnics to enjoy a summer evening experience! Professor Joe Rinaudo will personally hand-crank several comedic shorts accented by Magic Lantern slides from Gary Gibson. The films will be accompanied by Cliff Retallick on the keyboard. Get there early to save a good spot!

Popcorn and baked goods will be offered for donation by the Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley and Friends of Rockhaven.

Bingo Fun

On Friday evening, Aug. 16 in Healy Hall at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2361 Del Mar Road in Montrose, American Legion Post #288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1614 will host the 12th Annual Community Bingo Night starting at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit veterans’ programs in the local community.

Admission is $25 per person, which includes four bingo cards per game for 10 games. The prize for each bingo game will be a minimum of $100. In addition to the bingo there will be food available for purchase, a raffle and other surprises. The doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the first game starting at 6 p.m.

The bingo games are limited to 250 players. Tickets are available from members of the American Legion Post #288 and VFW Post #1614. Tickets are also available at the office of Crescenta Valley Weekly at 3800 La Crescenta Ave., Suite #206, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Members Sought for Hollywood Burbank Airport Citizen’s Advisory Committee

The City of Glendale is seeking three (3) community members to join the Hollywood Burbank Airport Citizen’s Advisory Committee. This is a unique opportunity to represent Glendale in addressing a critical issue: airplane noise from the Hollywood Burbank Airport.­­

Committee members will:

Collaborate with representatives from Burbank and Pasadena to find solutions.

Help update the Airport Authority’s Noise Exposure Map.

Contribute to developing a comprehensive Noise Compatibility Program.

Ensure Glendale’s voice is heard in crucial airport noise discussions.

This opportunity is only for Glendale residents; individuals must be willing to attend regular meetings and provide input.

Applications due July 31: https://tinyurl.com/4tc9rh73.

To learn more, visit https://tinyurl.com/2x5p7vxf.