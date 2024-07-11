Glendale Police Arrest Suspect in Affordable Housing Scams

The Glendale Police Dept. has arrested a suspect responsible for a series of scams perpetrated on vulnerable residents interested in affordable housing in Glendale.

In April 2024, staff of the Glendale Housing Authority and the Glendale Police Dept. learned of a fraud scheme where Sima Karapetyan, age 47 of North Hollywood, approached elderly people at public aid offices and local non-profit support agencies while falsely presenting herself as an employee of the Glendale Housing Authority. She gained their trust and promised the victims access to low-income housing units and improved status on the Section 8 Housing Voucher waiting list in exchange for cash payments.

Detectives of the Glendale Police Dept. learned Karapetyan also used social media sources to attract more victims. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Karapetyan took money from at least 11 victims since 2021.

On May 23, Financial Crimes detectives of Glendale Police Dept. arrested Karapetyan. Karapetyan remains in custody on $450,000 bail.

Kaparetyan was arraigned on seven counts of theft by false pretense and four counts of elder abuse in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The City of Glendale and Glendale Housing Authority actively pursues allegations of fraud. Anyone approached by someone promising low-income housing assistance in any way in exchange for money should ignore the request and report the activity to the Glendale Housing Fraud Hotline (818) 548-6442 or via email at section8fraud@glendaleca.gov .

If approached, please keep in mind the following advice:

Do not pay money in exchange for the promise of any kind of Section 8 or low-income housing.

Do not release personal financial information to strangers promising to provide low-income housing.

Do not believe that low-income housing assistance can be purchased on the street from strangers.

The Glendale Housing Authority has supported the development of over 1,200 units of affordable housing for both low-income renters and homeowners since its inception in 1975. Currently, the Housing Authority has four projects totaling 575 affordable housing units in construction. These housing projects provide new affordable rental housing for seniors, families and special needs populations, as well as home ownership opportunities for first time homebuyers.

For those interested in future affordable housing opportunities, visit the City of Glendale Community Development Dept. web page at https://www.glendaleca.gov/government/departments/community-development/housing/affordable-housing-development and sign up to be placed on the City’s Affordable Housing interest list. When future opportunities for affordable housing become available, those interested will be sent information as to how to qualify and apply for these projects. This is a free service.