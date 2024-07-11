From the Desk of the Publisher

Time to Relax

It’s been a busy couple of weeks. First the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce (of which I’m president) held its annual Hometown Country Fair at CV Park on June 22. It was a Herculean effort to put on our annual Fair and I’m so grateful to the many volunteers who stepped up to make sure it went well (see my article on page 18, in the Business section).

I barely caught my breath before hosting The Finest party in the courtyard of St. Luke’s of the Mountains on June 27. What a great way to celebrate those who were named by readers of the CV Weekly as the finest in their field. I applaud my staff that worked so hard to make the courtyard at St. Luke’s look especially beautiful. I also applaud my son Danny, who owns Bonners Event Rentals (named Finest Party Rentals), and his worker Christian who supplied us with tables, linens, etc. that added to the beauty of the courtyard of St. Luke’s.

The following week was Independence Day. Husband Steve was one of several members of the CV Fireworks Assn. that made the event such a success. I stayed at home with the skittish pups but heard that the event was super. (I’m sorry I missed it.)

On Friday, I climbed inside my convertible, popped the top and headed to – you guessed it – Cambria.

Cambria, San Simeon and Paso Robles are truly my favorite places. As most readers know, I love a good glass of wine and there are plenty up north to try. But it’s also that it’s hard to get a hold of me in Cambria. Cell service is sketchy at best – which is fine with me. I like being unavailable.

This past weekend I went up north with three “newbies.” I had the pleasure of introducing them to wines and wineries and the beauty that is Cambria. I’m happy to report they had a great time and are hoping to return with me. (They won’t have to ask me twice!)

Temperatures in the Paso Robles area were comparable to those here in the Crescenta Valley – around 105 degrees! Yikes! It was fun, though, to see the car’s thermometer dive to the mid-60s as we went over the hill from Paso to Cambria. And I drove up to Cambria and back home via the Highway 101 and Pacific Coast Highway so I was comfortable … even a little chilly when I hit a fog bank.

I’m already counting the days/weeks/months when I can return to my favorite place – to collect my wines (I’m a member of three wineries), to sip some new ones and to just be away.