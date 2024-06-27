Half-Cent Sales Tax for Housing on the November Ballot

Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement on Tuesday after the Los Angeles County Supervisors voted 4-0 to place the United Way’s Citizens Initiative Measure, commonly known as the Affordable Housing, Homelessness Solutions and Prevention Now initiative, onto the November 2024 ballot:

“Today’s action by the Board of Supervisors is purely ministerial in nature. Backers of this half-cent tax dutifully collected the number of signatures needed to qualify the initiative for the upcoming November ballot. The Registrar Recorder has completed validating those signatures and the Board voted today to submit the ordinance, without alteration, to the voters pursuant to Elections Code.

“To be clear, today’s action by the Board of Supervisors is not to unilaterally approve and impose this tax initiative. The power to enact this new tax rests in the hands of the voters in the coming General Election.”