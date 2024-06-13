Crime blotter

June 5

500 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman reported that she had gone into the bank at the location. She received cash from the teller, placed it in an envelope and placed that envelope in her purse. The woman/victim exited the bank and noticed a male adult standing by a brick wall just west of the bank. The woman made a right turn walking away from the suspect as she made her way to her vehicle. As the victim walked past the ATM she felt someone tap her right shoulder and brush against her right side; she realized it was the same man who was standing earlier near the brick wall. The woman got into her vehicle and drove across the street to the gas/service station. It was then she realized her money had been stolen from her purse.

The suspect is described as a light skinned male adult, about 6’ tall and weighing about 200 lbs. At the time he was wearing a dark baseball cap, sunglasses, a white shirt and dark pants. The theft occurred at 10:29 a.m.

June 8

2000 block of Orange Avenue in La Crescenta, a vehicle was vandalized with several deeply etched scratches across all four doors, rear panels and trunk overnight.

June 6

800 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, the rear passenger window of a vehicle was shattered and personal items were stolen between 1 p.m. and 1:25 p.m.

June 5

2500 block of Montrose Avenue in Montrose, the rear window of a vehicle was smashed. This is the fourth time the victim’s vehicle has been vandalized since December 2023.

The present incident occurred overnight.

June 2

4100 block of Big Tujunga Canyon Road in Angeles National Forest, a backpack was stolen from a locked vehicle that was parked in the parking lot at the location between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.