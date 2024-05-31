Pasadena Heritage welcomes new executive director Erin Simon to the organization this month. She will take the helm from retiring executive director Sue Mossman.

“Pasadena Heritage is fortunate to have recruited a person with the unique qualifications and experience that Erin brings to us,” said board chair Annaly Bennett. “With her experience and strong fundraising knowledge, she is the right person to lead Pasadena Heritage into the second quarter of the 21st century.”

Simon is a public historian with knowledge and experience of personally rehabbing many properties within historic districts. She was selected for the 2022 American Association for State and Local History’s History Leadership Institute cohort and has demonstrated a profound dedication to advancing historical understanding and civic engagement.

For more, visit pasadenaheritage.org.