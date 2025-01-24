Rain Expected Over the Weekend

By Mary O’KEEFE

“We are looking for rain as early as Saturday afternoon and lasting to Monday,” said Ryan

Kattell of NOAA.

He added the rains will not be consistent during those three days but on and off. About an inch is expected overall.

“The period of the most concern [for the fire areas] is late Sunday afternoon into early Monday

morning. That is when we should see the most intense rain for that period,” he said.

The winds that we have been experiencing for that last few weeks will calm and winds coming from the

south are expected with some periodic gusts of 20mph.

Those who live in the wildfire areas can pick up sandbags at several locations throughout LA County. It is advised to call those locations first to make certain they have sandbags available.

To find the locations go to https://pw.lacounty.gov/dsg/sandbags/.

There are numerous companies, non-profit organizations and local support for those who have

been affected by the wildfires. One company that is helping is Living Spaces, which is offering a Mattress

Donation Program. For information visit https://www.livingspaces.com/event/firerelief/la.