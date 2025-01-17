St. Bede the Venerable to Hold Special Prayer Service for All Those Impacted by Recent Fires in Los Angeles

On Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m., St. Bede the Venerable Church is holding a prayer service for those impacted by the recent fires in LA. All are welcome.

Join in unity following the recent fires as we pray for all of those impacted by the devastating fires in Los Angeles. Together we will pray for:

● The many St. Bede parish and school families who lost their homes and/or have been displaced due to damage sustained

● The firefighters and first responders

● The greater Los Angeles community

● All impacted by these devastating fires.

St. Bede Church is located at 215 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada.

A potluck reception will immediately follow in the St. Bede Parish Center. Bring a dinner, appetizer, side, dessert and/or drink item to share. Items can be brought to the Parish Center prior to the service.

For more information, contact St. Bede Parish Center at (818) 949-4300.