Be Safe Stay Alert During Wind Event

By Mary O’KEEFE

The areas of Crescenta Valley, La Cañada Flintridge, Glendale and Burbank are all under a high wind warning today, Tuesday, through 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8. The area will be under a Fire Weather Watch in effect from Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. to Jan. 10 at 5 p.m., in addition to a Red Flag Warning from today to Jan. 9 at 6 p.m.

These are Santa Ana, north/northeast, winds but are a “bit more wide spread than a typical Santa Ana,” according to NOAA. This is considered a Mountain Wave. Mountain Waves, according to NOAA, are wave-like effects that occur above and behind mountain ranges when strong winds meet the mountain’s front.

“This is going to be a very strong wind event,” said a NOAA spokesperson.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday sustained winds registered in the Santa Clarita area was about 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph.

“The lower elevations will see 50 to 80 mph,” said a NOAA spokesperson.

Along the Angeles Crest Highway and higher elevations gusts up to 100 mph may be seen.

Although Santa Ana winds usually bring warmer temperatures, these Santa Anas are cool winds. High temperatures from the upper 50s to the low 60 degrees Fahrenheit and lows in the 40s are expected for the next few days.

NOAA does not expect any more rain.

As of Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. fire crews were battling a brush fire in the Pacific Palisades area that spread to 772 acres. Mandatory evacuations warnings were issued.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger issued the following statement this morning as Los Angeles County braces for a significant and widespread windstorm beginning today and lasting for two days:

“I urge all Los Angeles County residents to prioritize safety and preparedness. The anticipated strong, gusty winds that’ll sweep across our County shouldn’t be underestimated. The potential for rapid fire spread and destruction during these conditions is extremely high. I call on the public to take proactive steps to protect

themselves along with their families, pets and communities. Avoid any activities that could inadvertently spark a fire, such as the use of power tools near dry vegetation or discarding lit cigarettes.

“Everyone should remain vigilant and report any signs of smoke or fire immediately by dialing 9-1-1,” stated Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

Los Angeles County Fire Dept. (LACoFD) has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre-deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout LA County, according to an LACoFD release.

The LACoFD reminds residents living in wildfire-prone area to take appropriate precautions:

See something, say something. Report any sign of smoke or fire immediately to your local fire department by dialing 9-1-1. If you dial 9-1-1 from your cellphone, be sure to know your location.

Have your Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan in place. It is critical for residents to be familiar with the Ready! Set! Go! program that provides important pre‑planning and evacuation information.

Prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs. During elevated weather conditions, utility companies may temporarily shut off power in high-risk areas. Please plan for this possibility and consult with your local utility company for more information.