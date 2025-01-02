FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Ugh – New Year’s Resolutions

Steve and I went to the Magic Castle with a couple of friends on Friday afternoon. At the end of his act the magician performing there – Rich Cowley – wished everyone a happy New Year and reminded all that the New Year is when we’re given a clean slate.

An exciting idea to be sure – throw out old ideas (and regrets) and start fresh. But I can’t easily throw out the resolutions of 2024 – after all, I’m still trying to lose weight (one of the most popular resolutions made every year along with adding exercise to one’s routine and improving eating habits).

The website KTSM.com offers some tips on how to keep those resolutions. Among others they include starting small and being realistic when making resolutions; thinking positively; focusing on goals; enlisting friends; being kind to oneself. (I think cutting back or eliminating alcohol altogether is on the list, too; however, if that includes wine I won’t be adding that resolution to my list.)

Keeping in mind the idea of having a clean slate, CV Weekly is excited to launch a month that focuses on health and fitness. In January we’ll shine a light on various areas including tips for seniors, kids and mental health and wellbeing. We’re excited to share information with our readers that will not only benefit them but raise awareness of those who may need some extra attention.

And as far as losing that extra weight? Well, pass me that chocolate cake and I’ll think about it…

Speaking of the New Year, as I write this the “big day” is a couple of days away. Like with Christmas, our deadlines here at the newspaper were pushed up considerably and I’m looking ahead to New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

At this point we don’t have any plans (big or small) for New Year’s Eve. A couple of years ago, Steve bought us tickets to a celebration at NOOR in Pasadena featuring one of our favorite bands, Past Action Heroes. We had such a good time and promised our table mates that we’d be back next year. Of course, we had no idea that COVID was just around the corner (we went to NOOR for New Year’s Eve 2019/2020) putting a halt to plans for the 2020/2021 New Year’s Eve celebration.

Though plans are “iffy” (at best) for this year’s New Year’s Eve, I plan on looking to the skies on the morning of New Year’s Day to see the B-2 stealth bomber as it makes its way to Pasadena to start off the Tournament of Roses Parade and Rose Bowl. A definite treat to see.