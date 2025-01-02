Crime blotter

Dec. 27

4000 block of Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a man who was staying in the guesthouse of a home heard the homeowners’ dog barking while he was inside the guesthouse. The residents of the main house were not at the location at the time.

The man exited the guesthouse and reported seeing a male adult wearing a blue hoodie running down the driveway and yelling in Spanish to other unknown individuals. He also witnessed three to four adult males getting into two vehicles. The first vehicle was described as a black hatchback, the second as a white sedan. The vehicles drove north on Chevy Chase Drive and out of view.

Further investigation revealed a shattered bedroom window and several rooms ransacked. Items stolen were not confirmed at the time. The burglary occurred at 3 a.m.

Dec. 25

1900 block of Waltonia Drive in Montrose, a bicycle that had been secured with a cable to the hand rail at the location was stolen between 7:30 a.m. and noon.

Dec. 24

900 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a deputy responded to the location concerning a burglary. The manager of the property reported that as she responded to an alarm activation when she arrived at the location she noticed the lock to the security gate was cut and missing. The gate protects the front door to the location. When she attempted to unlock the deadbolt she noticed it was jammed as if someone had tried to tamper with it. There was no damage to the door or the door frame at the location.

The alarm activated at 3:39 a.m.

Dec. 23

2200 block of Del Mar Road in Montrose, several rooms were ransacked and items were stolen from a home between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.