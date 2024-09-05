‘Vestiges’ Continues at Adams Square Mini Park Gas Station

“Vestiges,” an art installation by Jonna Lee and John David O’Brien, continues through Oct. 4 at the Adams Square Mini Park Gas Station. It obliquely divides the Adams Square Mini Park Gas Station in two. Lee and O’Brien each occupy one triangular section of the gas station and place back-to-back modified pieces of furniture containing multiple drawers. Abstracted traces from their own lives emerge suspended and standing from these drawers. The objects used in the installation relate to Lee’s and O’Brien’s overlapping names. The root of both their names results in the two sides of the room to be complementary but in very different arrays.

Lee is an LA-based contemporary sculptor whose artwork engages process, material and form. O’Brien creates artwork, writes and works in a larger community creating exhibition spaces, curatorial projects and public art.

An opening reception, hosted by the Adams Hill Neighborhood Association, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Adams Square Mini Park, 1020 E. Palmer in Glendale. The Library Connection at Adams Square will be present and offering family-friendly art activities. Free refreshments will be provided.