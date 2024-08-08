New Exhibition Opening at Ace/121 Gallery

The public is invited to attend an opening reception on Aug. 13.

The Krtikashyan Family, in association with Glendale Arts and EngAGE, presents MEMORIA: AVO at ace/121 Gallery. This is a poignant exhibition commemorating the first anniversary of the passing of renowned artist Avetis Krtikashyan, affectionately known as Avo. This collection serves as a tribute to Avo’s talent and artistic vision.

Ernie Silva, artist, colleague, and friend, said, “Avo Krtikashyan was a ray of light not only to his friends and family, but to his artistic community. Anyone lucky enough to have been in his presence will always feel an overwhelming sense of love, joy and peace.”

The Latin word “memoria,” meaning memory, encapsulates the essence of this exhibition and invites viewers to cherish and reflect upon Avo’s profound impact on the art world. Through vibrant canvases and expressive forms, “MEMORIA” celebrates his enduring legacy and invites contemplation on the power of art to evoke emotion and preserve the essence of a creative spirit.

Standing amidst his creations, Avo’s son David Krtikashyan, said he “feels his spirit urging us forward, reminding us that love and art are timeless legacies.”

MEMORIA: AVO will be on view from Wednesday, Aug. 14 – Saturday, Aug. 24 with a special reception open to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 7 – 10 p.m.

Gayane Rostomyan, Avo’s wife, extends an invitation to the community to visit the gallery and attend the reception to celebrate her husband’s artistic legacy.

“One year ago we lost not just an artist, but the light that guided our hearts,” she said.

Avo’s friend Marie Thomas added, “His spirit lives on through his work finding beauty and meaning in every brushstroke and canvas.”

ace/121 Gallery is located at 121 N. Kenwood St. in Glendale. The Gallery is open from Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Additional details are available at www.ace/ 121gallery.com .

Avetis Krtikaskhyan (1955-2023) was born in Yerevan, Armenia. He began to show an interest in drawing at an early age. In 1971, after graduating from high school and despite objections from his parents, he applied and was admitted to Terlemezyan College of the Arts. His love for creativity continued to grow and he excelled in academic drawing and painting. After receiving a BA in fine arts, he pursued his education and got a master’s degree at the Art Academy in Yerevan where he was taught by some of the great instructors of the time, studying color theory, composition and anatomy from long pose, life models. After graduating, he taught at the Art Academy from 1981 to 1991. He was also an active participant in international and Russian art exhibits.

In 1991, Avo moved to Los Angeles with his young family. There he built a home with an ample garden and filled it with trees that grew lush with apricots, figs and pomegranates – a reminder of Armenia.

When he wasn’t in his art studio, Avo would often be found at his dining room table surrounded by friends enjoying Armenian barbecue and often a bottle of tequila. He’d always encourage his friends to keep creating.

“No matter what,” he would tell them, “keep drawing and painting, as much as you can.”