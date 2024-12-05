CALENDAR THIS

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. On Friday, Dec. 6, GPD Historian Teal Metts will give a presentation.

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR AND MORE AT McGROARTY

McGroarty Arts Center, 7570 McGroarty Arts Terrace in Tujunga, is having a crafts fair and chili bowl sale at the property on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A variety of vendors will have merchandise for sale in addition to ceramic offerings including bowls that can be filled with chili (for a nominal fee).

For more information visit www.mcgroartyartscenter.org.

DANCING AS EXERCISE

Dancing As Exercise is a free ongoing weekly event sponsored by the Los Angeles County Park program for seniors (50 plus) as a form of staying healthy.

There is live music every Friday (note new day) from 10 a.m. to noon in the Park’s building at 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta. There are no events on Friday, Nov. 29 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday and on Dec. 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday.

Light refreshments and water are provided along with socialization and information about other park activities.

Dancing, per se, is not required; single persons are welcome.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 8 is held by Our Lady of Lourdes’ PTO. Attendees have breakfast, kids do crafts, decorate cookies and take photos with Santa. There are raffle prizes to win and a holiday craft fair with local crafters, artists and vendors.

The PTO of Our Lady of Lourdes provides resources to its students such as its performing arts and after-school programs, extracurricular activities, campus and community beautification.

Our Lady of Lourdes is located at 7355 Apperson St. in Tujunga. For ticket information, call (818) 353-1106 or email BWS@olltujunga.org.

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE

On Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Income Tax Store is offering complimentary food and beverages plus free document shredding service.

Family, friends and neighbors are invited! In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about new tax information in 2025.

For more information, call (818) 957-5356.

The Income Tax Store, 3795 La Crescenta Ave., Suite 100 in La Crescenta.

BURBANK SINGERS

The Burbank Singers will join with La Crescenta-based Monday@JoJo’s for the second annual friends and family concert on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. This fun-filled family-friendly show, titled “Holiday Blessings,” will take place at Burbank Adult School, 3811 Allan Ave. in Burbank with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. Burbank Singers and Monday@JoJo’s are members of the statewide non-profit California Women’s Chorus, Inc.

Adults are $10, children $5. For ticket information for the Dec. 7 “Holiday Blessings” concert contact Denise Kress at dkress@charter.net.

Holiday baked goodies and beverages available for purchase.

FLOAT DECORATING OPPORTUNITY

Volunteer with the Kiwanis International Rose Float Project to decorate floats for the 2025 Tournament of Roses Parade! The float construction site is at Phoenix Decorating Company in Irwindale. This year, there will be a one-time $5 registration fee for all volunteers, including Key Club advisors and chaperones.

New this year: All volunteers … adults and teens … will receive a Kiwanis Decorating Team shirt that must be worn while decorating. There is a limit of one free shirt per year, but additional shirts are available for a $20 donation. A meal will be provided for each shift for everyone who signs up through the Kiwanis portal. Payments will be accepted online and in-person at the float site. Further details will be included in follow-up communications after sign up.

Please note: Decorating shifts begin at the time listed. Volunteers must arrive 30 minutes prior to the start of their shift in order to be checked in and ready to begin on time.

Visit the Sign Up Genius at https://tinyurl.com/mu3ye4vu for more info.

CCLCF HAVING HOLIDAY CERAMICS SALE

Lisa Phelan is the official photographer of the 2024 Thanksgiving Day Run.

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge will be closed Nov. 28 – 30 and from Dec. 24 – Jan. 1.

CCLCF is having its annual ceramics holiday sale on Dec. 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Visit the CCLCF website at cclcf.org or call (818) 790-4353.

CANASTA IS CALLING

Canasta – an activity that will brighten your day with fun and relaxation. Those who have not played before – don’t worry; you will be taught! Come on Tuesday afternoons to play canasta from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Montrose Library, 2465 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose (818) 548-2048.

BACK TO SCHOOL EXHIBITION AT BOLTON HALL MUSEUM

Bolton Hall Museum is celebrating the history of Sunland-Tujunga’s public schools. Its new exhibit, Back to School with Bolton Hall, traces the history of local education from its humble beginnings as a one-room schoolhouse to the vibrant community of schools that exist today. Spotlighting each of the area’s public schools, the exhibit features vintage yearbooks, textbooks, photographs and more.

Bolton Hall Museum is open for visits on Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome and admission is free. This exhibit runs through spring 2025.

Bolton Hall Museum, home of Little Landers Historical Society, is located at10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society by calling (818) 352-3420 or visit BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org .

CELEBRATE NATIONAL STAMP COLLECTING MONTH

Community members are invited to join the Glendale/La Crescenta Stamp Club, a community of stamp enthusiasts that meets regularly to share their passion for this timeless hobby.

The Glendale/La Crescenta Stamp Club meets every third Tuesday at the LA County Library – La Crescenta located at the corner of La Crescenta Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, 2809 Foothill Blvd., at 7 p.m. in the second floor community room.

For more information about the club and upcoming meetings, call (818) 903-4451.

THE TOWNE SINGERS’ HOLIDAY 2024 CONCERT

The Towne Singers is having a holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene in Pasadena. This 75-voice choir, under the direction of Lance Merrill and accompanied by Richard An, will brighten the start of the season with festive selections such as “Gettin’ In The Mood (for Christmas),” “Hallelujah Chorus,” “Cjannukah in Santa Monica,” “I Saw Three Ships,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “O Holy Night,” “O Magnum Mysterium,” “The Yodel Carol” and “White Christmas.”

The performance includes narrative and choreography and a special visit from Santa Claus, who will be available for photos with kids during intermission. During intermission entertainment continues with a rousing game of “Name that Holiday Movie.”

Tickets are $30 each for adults, $25 each for blocks of 10, students (13 & up) are $20 and children (12 & under) are free. Tickets are available online at http://www.TowneSingers.org or at the door.

First Church of the Nazarene is located at 3700 E. Sierra Madre Blvd. in Pasadena.

For more information call (626) 604-6231 or email townesingers87@gmail.com.

BOLTON HALL MUSEUM HOSTS ANNUAL HOLIDAY PARTY

The community is invited to Bolton Hall Museum at 1 p.m. on Dec. 14 for the annual holiday program featuring a holiday performance by the Randy Van Horne Singers. The Singers will entertain with their renditions of holiday songs and will lead everyone in a carol sing-along. A drawing for great prizes and refreshments round out the afternoon.

Sunland-Tujunga’s Franny McCartney is the master of ceremonies.

Bolton Hall Museum’s 2025 Annual Calendar will be available at the event for purchase and the Museum Gift Shop features creations by local artists, publications about local history and more.

This event is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome.

Bolton Hall Museum, home of Little Landers Historical Society, is located at 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society by calling(818) 352-3420 or visiting BoltonHall.org or emailing llhs@boltonhall.org.

CHANUKAH FESTIVAL HOSTED BY CHABAD OF LA CANADA – LA CRESCENTA

The Chabad of La Cañada – La Crescenta is having a Chanukah Festival at Memorial Park on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 4 p.m. A special performance will be given by world renowned ventriloquist Chuck Field. This event promises to be fun for the whole family. In addition, the Festival will feature Chanukah crafts, a petting zoo, jelly donuts, latkes, chocolate gelt and more.

Free to attend. RSVP at https://www.cvchabad.org.

LEARN MODERN SQUARE DANCING

A new 13-week beginner’s class in modern square dancing is starting Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7:45 p.m. at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 3561 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta. The first two classes are free.

Meet new people while getting exercise for both body and mind. Learn the Steps to Fun! For more info email illi313@yahoo.com or visit www.setsinstep.org.

ACTIVITIES AT SUNLAND SENIOR CENTER

The Sunland Senior Center offers a selection of classes and activities daily. Whether seniors are looking to exercise or dance or are interested in art, theater, or knitting, the Center has something for everyone. Sunland also hosts bingo on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and a movie matinee on the big screen at 1 p.m. on Thursdays; on Mondays and Fridays there is country line dancing from noon-1:30 p.m. The Sunland Senior Center runs programming from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a donations-based lunch served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunland Senior Center is located at 8640 Fenwick St. in Sunland. For further information, call (818) 353-9571. These special events are free.