NEWS FROM THE MONTROSE-VERDUGO CITY CHAMBER

MVCC July Recap & August Preview

The Montrose Verdugo Chamber of Commerce had another fantastic month filled with memorable events and exciting announcements. We celebrated the 40th anniversary of Jenkins Properties with a lively Caribbean Bash mixer. It was a night to remember, complete with opportunity drawings, refreshing margaritas, a delicious taco truck and live music that kept everyone entertained. The event was a true testament to the community spirit and camaraderie that defines Montrose.

One of the highlights of the month was awarding the MVCC scholastic scholarships. It was a heartwarming experience to celebrate these exceptional students and their remarkable achievements. We are honored to support their educational journeys as they head off to college and beyond. We look forward to seeing the incredible contributions they will make to our community in the future.

We also want to thank everyone who helped us raise funds for our 2025 MVCC scholastic scholarships at the dine-out fundraiser held at Alissa’s Ocean View Bar and Grill last week. Your generosity and support are much appreciated as we continue to grow and give back to our community.

Additionally, we celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony the new ownership of 321 Acting Studios. It was a great event with small bites and drinks for guests. It was wonderful to see their space and learn about all of the valuable services they offer.

Looking ahead, we are excited to announce the 15-year anniversary ribbon-cutting ceremony for Back Office People, scheduled for Aug. 15 at noon. This milestone event is a great opportunity to celebrate a business that has been an integral part of our community for over a decade.

As we continue our preparations for the annual Oktoberfest, we want to remind everyone that sponsorship opportunities are still available. This beloved event promises to be a day filled with fun, food and festivities. For more information and to explore sponsorship options, please visit our Oktoberfest website.

The Montrose Verdugo Chamber of Commerce remains committed to fostering a vibrant and supportive community. We are grateful for the unwavering support of our members and the broader community, and we look forward to continuing this journey together. Thank you for being a part of our events and initiatives, and we hope to see you at our upcoming celebrations!

Meet the newest business member of the MVCC:

SoCal Speech-Language Therapy, P.C.– – “A boutique-style private practice based in La Cañada specializing in pediatric speech and language disorders. SoCal Speech is founded by Dr. Carla Kekejian, a licensed speech-language pathologist and professor of speech-language pathology. Dr. Kekejian brings years of expertise from both clinic and school settings to her practice, creating a warm and nurturing environment focused on cultivating children’s communication skills.” http://www.socalspeech.com

…and welcoming back renewing members:

Home Again L.A. – “Since opening our doors in 2010, Home Again L.A. has helped over 2,000 households mobilize from living on the streets or in their cars into permanent housing. We are just getting started!” http://www.homeagainla.org

MVCC and Member Updates/Upcoming Events:

On Thursday, Aug. 15 at noon: Ribbon cutting for the 15-year anniversary of Back Office People, 2953 Honolulu Ave #4 in La Crescenta

On Saturday, Oct. 5 from noon-10 p.m.: The 45th Annual Montrose Oktoberfest in the

2200-2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue

https://www.montrosechamber.org/montroseoktoberfest/

Remember to shop local!

Sara Darby

MVCC Secretary