NEWS FROM THE MONTROSE-VERDUGO CITY CHAMBER

Over the past four years the Montrose Chamber Board of Directors has had the absolute honor and pleasure of working closely with our executive director Mavil Aghadjanian.

When Mavil became the executive director four years ago, our Chamber was not in a good position. The COVID pandemic had just started and the future of our Chamber was unknown. Our reputation in the community had been tarnished for various reasons and we had lost the trust of some community members and partners.

However, in a short period of time and facing multiple challenges along the way, Mavil was able to get our Chamber back in a financially stable position, restore our reputation in the community and grow our outreach and support to local businesses, non-profit organizations and schools.

Every time we hear someone talk about the Chamber, one of the first things they bring up is how great Mavil is and how she has done such a fantastic job – and we couldn’t agree more. In leadership you are blessed to have a chance to work with individuals who leave an indelible impact on your life, the life of others and the community. Mavil is that person for our chamber and all of us on the board.

That is why it is with deep gratitude and appreciation for Mavil that the board announces her wishes to step down as our executive director at the end of January.

On behalf of our board of directors, we want to thank Mavil for everything she has done for our Chamber. We cannot thank her enough and our Chamber is better because of her; it will not be the same without her. We wish her the best of luck in the future and we hope to still see her around Montrose.

Due to this announcement, the Montrose Chamber Board of Directors is now in the process of searching for its next executive director to continue our commitment to support local businesses, non-profits and schools in and around the Montrose area. Anyone interested can find the job posting on Indeed. Submit resumes there or by emailing them to the Chamber board president, Adam Franko, at afranko@ymcafoothills.org.

Adam Franko, President

Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber